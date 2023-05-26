Talladega city school board approves personnel actions Thursday

The Talladega City Board Board of Education held a called meeting Thursday morning to approve a slate of personnel actions and surplus some property. The meeting lasted less than five minutes.
The board approved a leave of absence for Ashley Hester, a second-grade teacher at Salter Elementary and awarded tenure to Salter Elementary physical education teacher Bennett Webb. Board members also approved the hiring of data manager and secretary (a position created last month) Terrence Hall and a leave of absence for Zora Ellis Child Nutrition Program Manager Rebecca Shirey; they awarded tenure to Zora Ellis bookkeeper Chantrelle Owens and R.L. Young pre-K auxiliary teacher Adrien Webb.