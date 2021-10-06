Talladega city manager takes time to speak with Talladega College students

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill recently met with Talladega College’s Public Administration Society in the Savery Library and via Zoom, to discuss politics, public service and his own journey, which involved earning his bachelor’s degree from the college.
Hill told the students that he first fell in love with the city of Talladega during his student years. Hill said early in his academic career he lost his father, leading him to become depressed and to start missing classes.
“Dr. Bernard Bray, one of my professors, came to my dorm,” he said. “He encouraged me to return to classes and helped get me back on track.”
Hill worked in various positions at his alma mater after graduating, ultimately rising to vice president for institutional advancement. He also worked for Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind before being hired as city manager.
During his remarks, he stressed “the importance of leading and governing with respect and humility, even when disagreeing on issues."
"Our elected officials are role models, and they train the community in how problems are deliberated and resolved," he said. "If the modeling is tribal, partisan and negative — even disrespectful — then the elected body will invite similar behavior from the public. If respect is modelled and rewarded, then constructive behavior becomes more the norm. In this respect, elected boards must perform as a team.”
Following his presentation, Hill was presented with a gift from Dr. Angela Walker, interim dean for the college’s Department of Humanities and Fine Arts.