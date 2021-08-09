Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill gets a formal welcome at reception in his honor

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill has been on the job for a few months now, but the city came out to welcome him aboard formally Friday night with a reception at the Talladega Bottling Works on the Square.
Hill is already fairly well known in town, having previously worked for Talladega College (his alma mater) and the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
“I am humbled as can be,” Hill said Friday, thanking family and friends from all over, including many affiliated with the college who said they had known him for decades.
Hill told of how he first encountered Talladega College while on a tour, being impressed first by the Amistad Murals and then cementing his decision after a reference on “The Cosby Show.”
As he was riding a Greyhound bus from Miami to Talladega, he said “being the city manager here was something I never dreamed of. I want to work with everyone here to make things better. … I can’t do it alone. I’m going to need all of your help. But with pride, I know we can make great things happen."