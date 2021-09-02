Talladega city manager requests closed hearing with Civil Service Board members

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill met with members of the Civil Service Board on Thursday evening to discuss several proposals he intends to make in the immediate future. He also requested a closed hearing with the board members sometime before their next regular meeting in November.
Hill told the board members present, and board attorney Mark Owsley, that he wished to go into executive session to discuss individual job performance and security measures, both of which are recognized exceptions to Alabama’s open meetings law.
The job performance exception does not apply to discussions of elected or appointed officials or to employees who are paid enough to require them to file a statement of economic interest with the state. Although he did not elaborate, Hill said the discussion which he wished to have did involve specific individuals who would not qualify for a statement of economic interest, adding that the discussion “would have nothing to do with the individual’s character.” He also did not elaborate on what security issues he wished to discuss behind closed doors.
Board Chairman Paul Chatman asked Hill if the private discussions could wait until the next regular board meeting Nov. 10.
“No,” Hill said. “I will have already made a decision by then.”
If the closed meeting does take place, it is still subject to public notice requirements, just like any other meeting. A quorum of the board must meet publicly, and a motion must be made, seconded and approved to discuss issues related to specific exceptions outside the public eye. If the discussion strays from the exceptions voted on, the board members would be required to leave and return to public session.
In any case, once the discussion is over, the board members would have to reconvene and publicly take action if any is required and vote publicly to adjourn if action is not required.
Executive sessions are always at the discretion of the body that will be deliberating privately, and are never required.
As Thursday’s meeting broke up, the date and time for the closed session had not been set.
By law, the manager must consult the board and the Employee Committee (a body made up of all the city’s department heads or their designees) before recommending any change that impacts the city’s employees before presenting it to the city council. Neither body actually has veto power over the manager, however, so in theory, both bodies could disagree with a policy change and it could still be approved by the council anyway.
Beyond their function as an advisory body, the board’s purpose is to hear appeals of disciplinary actions against employees. If an employee has been disciplined by their supervisor or by the city manager, the board may hear the case and decide to either uphold the disciplinary action, impose a lesser action or overturn the disciplinary action altogether. Owsley said this is the only real power that the board actually has.
“Back in 2004, the manager and the council thought the board actually had too much power, and was crossing over into running the personnel system on a day to day basis, which is supposed to be the manager’s job," Owsley said. "So the law was changed that said the board only had the power to hear disciplinary grievances. Now, there is still some language in there that says a member of the public can file a grievance against an employee, but I’ve never seen that happen, and even if it did, it would not be in the board’s power to act on it.”
Employee Committee Chair and Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller, Police Chief John McCoy, Public Works Director Karen Phillips and Municipal Court Clerk David Sparks, all members of the employee committee, were also present for the meeting. McCoy asked if the employee committee had the authority to take up grievances that fell outside the board’s authority. Owsley said there was nothing in the law that would prevent them from a hearing grievance, but there was also nothing in the law that empowered them to act on such a grievance.
Board member Rip Williams asked the Employee Committee members if they kept minutes of their meetings or even took roll. Fuller said they did not; they generally meet, discuss whatever the manager has put before them and then Fuller sends the manager’s office an email with their recommendation. The department heads agreed that records of their meetings could be taken, however.
The only action item taken up by the board Thursday was a revision to the city employees’ holiday schedule. Previously, employees had gotten 13 paid holidays per year. Hill asked that Juneteenth, which was declared a federal holiday this year, be added to the city’s holiday schedule. The board said they had no problem signing off on this particular change.
Although no action was taken Thursday, Hill said he will be laying several other proposed changes before the board in the near future, including combining the Public Works and Community Appearance Departments.
He will also be submitting the results of a pay scale study that would allow consideration of things like advanced degrees, certifications and years of experience with other cities in determining the base salary for new employees. He added that he will also be submitting several new job descriptions that include work normally done by private contractors, including IT, automobile maintenance and preventive maintenance of city buildings, including heating and air and electrical systems.
Board members Victor Wilson and Travis Ford were not present for Thursday’s meeting. Mayor Timothy Ragland was present.