Talladega city manager reports on D.C. financial requests

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill told members of the City Council Monday night that he had just returned from Washington, D.C., where he met with both Alabama’s senators as well as Congressman Mike Rogers regarding a variety of possible projects that would be eligible for federal funding.
For instance, Hill said, meetings with Sens. Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt as well as Rogers centered on the Municipal Airport Runway Edge Lighting and Guidance Sign rehabilitation project. The airport project is estimated at $756,113.40, plus a 10 percent local match.
Hill said Tuberville was also presented with a request for critical enhancements to the city’s law enforcement and emergency capabilities.
The law enforcement project is significantly larger, estimated at more than $6.8 million, with the city providing a 5 percent match. Specifically, this project would involve placing new cameras all over the city and in parts of Talladega County, including the Talladega Super Speedway and the International Motor Sports Hall of Fame. Information from the cameras would be fed to the East Metro Area Crime Center in Oxford, Hill said.
The project also includes the purchase of “new police radios, in-car camera systems and license tag readers, flock cameras, digital cameras for investigations, first aid kits and SWAT tactical belts,” according to Hill’s summary.
These items were also included in a presentation to Rogers for $414,790.49.
The other specific project, pitched during a meeting with Britt or her staff, involves a request for just under $4 million for emergency medical services. In his presentation to the council, Hill said the money would be for “if we ever needed to bring back ambulance service through the fire department.”
In more general terms, Hill said he also discussed support for the Railway Safety Act, grants for walking infrastructure improvements, reauthorization of the flood insurance program and farm bill and the Protecting Community Television Act.
He added that all of the above items were simply requests and that funding was not guaranteed for any of them.
Also Monday, the council:
—Was introduced to half a dozen recently hired police officers.
—Was told that the city’s financial audits for fiscal 2021 were in progress, and that a private company was almost finished catching up the city’s bank reconciliations.
— Announced that the city would be transferring payroll responsibilities to a private company as of June 1. The company was already working with the city to provide employee W2s.
— Approved blocking off the square, waiving license fees for vendors and waiving the open container ordinance for the hometown block party on the square April 15.
— Tabled the appointment of three members to the Talladega County Board of Equalization.
— Appointed Rob Clardy to the Citizens Advisory Board.
— Appointed Jeremy Hardy and Gerald Creel to the Industrial Development Board. Both men were later sworn in by Mayor Timothy Ragland.
— Approved a special event retail alcohol license for Fermenter’s Market, Inc.
— Surplussed out-of-date cell phones.
— Approved a $9,750 facade grant for 112 East Court Square, The project involves putting a new awning on the front of the Hall of Heroes.
— Approved the city’s participation in a public transportation grant.
— Approved weed abatements on two properties.
— Approved a proclamation honoring Aptil as Fair Housing Month.
— Accepted property at 142 Court Street North, aka Mary’s Bail Bonding, from the estate of a recently deceased resident.
— Discussed, but took no action, creating a second position in the Code Enforcement Department. Currently, one employee is in charge of the entire city.
— Heard Ragland commend the Helen Keller School basketball team for its recent wins at the Special Olympics.
— Went into executive session for about 10 minutes to discuss a piece of real property. They returned and adjourned without taking any action.