Talladega city manager reports on D.C. financial requests

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill told members of the City Council Monday night that he had just returned from Washington, D.C., where he met with both Alabama’s senators as well as Congressman Mike Rogers regarding a variety of possible projects that would be eligible for federal funding.

For instance, Hill said, meetings with Sens. Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt as well as Rogers centered on the Municipal Airport Runway Edge Lighting and Guidance Sign rehabilitation project. The airport project is estimated at $756,113.40, plus a 10 percent local match.