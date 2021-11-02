Talladega City Manager receives leadership award

TALLADEGA — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Mu Tau Omega Chapter, has honored Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill with their Outstanding Leadership Award.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., which has exemplified excellence through service for over 100 years,” Hill said. “I am especially grateful to be recognized by the Mu Tau Omega Chapter, whose dynamic members contribute so much to our community.”
Added Chapter President Dr. Floretta James Dortch: “This award was presented in recognition of Mr. Hill’s service as both the Talladega City Manager and 2021 Scholarship Program guest speaker.”
The scholarships were awarded in the amount of $1,000 each to graduates from local high schools who are currently freshmen in college. This year’s recipients include Doniqua Curry and Tomorrow Garrett, Talladega County Central High School; Niamiah McCain and Derron Jones, Winterboro High; Cecilia Maxson, Pell City High; Ella Kate Brooks, Sylacauga High; Jordan Fomby, Childersburg High; Nigel Scales, Talladega High; and the 2008 and 2009 Little Miss Pink and Precious Winners: Lauryn Fraction, Sun Valley High and Emma Jean Boyd, Interlochen Arts Academy.