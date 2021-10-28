Talladega city manager meets with Omega Psi Phi fraternity leaders to discuss economic development

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill recently met with national leadership of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity regarding economic development opportunities in the city.
“Talladega is a great place for businesses and families,” Hill said, “but many areas in our community are in need of renovation and revitalization. One of the promises I made when I became city manager was to restore a sense of pride in our community.
"I am so pleased and thankful that Omega Psi Phi leaders have not only expressed a desire to explore economic development opportunities in Talladega, but have taken time to learn about the community’s tremendous potential.”
He added that the city had recently stepped up efforts to fight crime, reduce blight and attract new businesses. These efforts include new LED lights brightening dangerous areas, ShotSpotters to alert police of gunfire and partnership with CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama. Increased police training and community interaction have also been undertaken, Hill said.
“In addition, the city is working closely with the council to remove some abandoned homes at no charge to homeowners via development block grants. Anti-blight strategies include meeting with negligent landlords and insisting that they maintain the properties they own or risk losing their business licenses, securing more workers and new equipment to better maintain outdoor space, implementing more cleaning campaigns and more proactively seeking beautification grants,” he said.
Hill, Councilman Trae Williams and city Chief Financial Officer Sommer Steele met with the 41st Grand Basileus (national president) Dr. David Marion, international sports and entertainment committee chairman Dr. Mark Stevens and Lamar Williams last week, touring the municipal golf course, downtown properties, the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art on the campus of Talladega College and other locations.
The municipal golf course was leased out to a non-profit after 2014, and has been vacant since 2017.