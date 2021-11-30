Talladega city manager discusses recent controversy with Civil Service Board

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill addressed a called meeting of the Civil Service Board on Tuesday evening to discuss his plans, recent accomplishments and a controversy that came up during the board’s regular meeting last month.
The latter regarded partial job descriptions that were included in the packet made available to the council and to the public. Although the descriptions were part of the budget that was listed as an action item on the council’s agenda, the council ultimately voted to table the entire discussion.
The CSB took exception to Hill’s proposing the new job descriptions without first submitting them to the board for consideration.
Hill told the board Tuesday that “to make a budget, I have to look at certain areas."
"Like IT, for instance," he said. "We’re paying $200,000 to $300,000 to a company that also takes two days to get here from Vestavia if you just need to change a password. When I first started here, I was locked out of my computer for three days. That’s a conversation I need to have with the council. I’m not trying to skip going to the Civil Service Board or the employee committee.”
He added, “It’s the same thing with engineering. We could do some of that in house, without having to pay out $2 million or $3 million over a three- to five-week period.”
He applied similar reasoning to the position of in-house mechanic, pointing out that the city already had a full-fledged mechanic’s shop, but city vehicles were still taken to a local business for routine maintenance.
Hill said the information was given to the council so that they would not feel blind-sided if they were not aware of what had been presented to the employee committee or the board.
“There are certain things I don’t want to bring into chambers,” Hill said. “I put the descriptions in the packet so they could see them versus what we’re spending now.”
He added that the job descriptions in the packet did not include salaries, which is not true. All but one of the partial descriptions submitted did include a pay grade at the top.
Hill also complained that the Daily Home had requested the salary schedules and was told there were not any. The Daily Home requested a copy of the city’s pay scales to interpret the pay grades for the new job descriptions into dollars per hour.
The story in the Daily Home actually contained a quote from Hill’s office pointing out that the descriptions were very much in the preliminary stages, and gave a similar explanation for why they were needed.
The rest of the meeting was spent discussing various aspects of city policy and hiring protocols for positions that already exist.
“I’m just trying to be transparent,” he said at the outset.
Hill provided the board with a copy of his six-month report that he recently provided to the council, and explained that the city was in the process of going after federal funding of up to $89.5 million. In the budget that was eventually approved by the council Monday night (not including the new job descriptions), he pointed out that all employees had gotten step raises, and that police and firefighters had gotten additional raises as well. The city’s pay scales as a whole were being studied by consultants from Auburn, and would likely soon include provisions to allow extra pay for degrees and certifications for employees.
The board members, particularly Rip Williams, questioned Hill closely on adherence to policy in regards to hiring and testing, which Hill said he was following closely. When Board Member Victor Wilson questioned whether some applicants had been able to cheat with the help of friends on the Civil Service Exam, Hill and Magistrate David Sparks said while it would not be impossible to cheat, it would be extremely difficult. Different applicants take different versions of the test on laptops spaced out throughout the room, and the results are graded by the company that makes the test.
The top five scorers form a registry and, if qualified, will then be interviewed for the position.
Stretching further afield, the board was generally positive on recent city-wide clean-up efforts, but remained concerned about paving (particularly Williams) and violent crime in the city (particularly Wilson).