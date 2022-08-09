Talladega city manager completes online program from leadership academy

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill recently completed a 12-week online program sponsored by the International City/County Management Association.
The ICMA High Performance Leadership Academy is designed to equip local government officials with critical leadership skills. It was designed and developed in collaboration with the Professional Development Academy, General Colin Powell, Marshall Goldsmith and more than 3,000 C-Suite leaders and top academics, according to the ICMA website.
“I am a strong advocate for continuous growth,” Hill said in a news release. “Having an opportunity to glean wisdom from the late Colin Powell and other esteemed leaders was a great privilege. I also enjoyed working with other city/county government leaders from across the country who shared similar opportunities and goals for their respective municipalities.”
Hill was awarded a master certificate for successfully completing the program, which consisted of 12 one-week modules with a time commitment of 30 to 60 minutes a day. According to the website, the program is designed to maximize return on investment and focuses on critical leadership skills that will enable first and mid-level managers to be more effective in their roles. It is also meant to enable greater team performance.