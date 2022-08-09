 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega city manager completes online program from leadership academy

Seddrick Hill

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill recently completed a 12-week online program sponsored by the International City/County Management Association.

 Courtesy photo

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill recently completed a 12-week online program sponsored by the International City/County Management Association.

The ICMA High Performance Leadership Academy is designed to equip local government officials with critical leadership skills. It was designed and developed in collaboration with the Professional Development Academy, General Colin Powell, Marshall Goldsmith and more than 3,000 C-Suite leaders and top academics, according to the ICMA website.