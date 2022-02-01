Talladega city manager: Birmingham's World Games could be boon locally

TALLADEGA — City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. recently spoke with The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers about ways to attract tourists to Talladega during the competition, which will primarily be in Birmingham.
Hill met Sellers in Birmingham at the Alabama City County Management Association Winter Conference on Jan. 20. The conference theme was “Scoring for Your Community … Have a Game Plan.” The World Games, an international multi-sport event that will be held July 7-17, could create economic opportunities for Talladega.
“This is the first time since 1981 that The World Games will be held in the U.S.,” Hill said in a news release. “Attendance could be as high as 100,000 or more, and I want everyone who comes to know that Talladega is a great place to shop, dine and tour. I am creating a local committee to explore partnership opportunities to help promote Talladega and encourage our local vendors to set-up during The World Games.”
Hill said that by planning in advance, Talladega can ensure that The World Games are a boon for local shops, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.