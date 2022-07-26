 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega city intern makes good, earns full-time job

Thai Fowell

Thai Fowell, a former city intern, graduated magna cum laude from Talladega College in May

 Courtesy photo

A recent Talladega College graduate and city intern has been hired as an administrative clerk in the city of Talladega’s finance office.

Thai Fowell of St. Lucia, West Indies, was a member of the inaugural class of college interns participating in a program created jointly by the city CareerLIFE. During her internship, she worked in the fire department and in the city manager’s office.