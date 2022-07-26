Talladega city intern makes good, earns full-time job

A recent Talladega College graduate and city intern has been hired as an administrative clerk in the city of Talladega’s finance office.
Thai Fowell of St. Lucia, West Indies, was a member of the inaugural class of college interns participating in a program created jointly by the city CareerLIFE. During her internship, she worked in the fire department and in the city manager’s office.
“I graduated magna cum laude from Talladega College in May, earning a bachelor of arts in business administration with a concentration in finance and banking,” she said, crediting the CareerLIFE program for giving her a “first opportunity to gain professional experience in the working world.
Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick said “during her internship, I was impressed by Thai’s interest in taking on the challenges of being a firefighter and learning all the aspects of the job. Her enthusiasm and positive energy, as well as her ability to think critically, communicate clearly and conduct herself in a professional manner, will help her continue to excel in life.”
Fowell said interview preparedness training, mock interviews, customer service training and teamwork activities were particularly helpful to her.
“I have grown to love and appreciate the city of Talladega and its people because of the opportunities it has given me to grow and how friendly everyone is," Fowell said. "It reminds me so much of home because people on the island are very friendly and hospitable and everyone is well acquainted with one another.”