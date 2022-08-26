Talladega City Industrial Development Board hears update on Wellborn Cabinets project

Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller updated members of the Talladega City Industrial Development Board on the Wellborn Cabinets project located at the north end of the county during their regular meeting Thursday evening.
Miller pointed out to the board members that Talladega County EDA had had minimal involvement in the project.
“The city of Oxford and Calhoun County had purchased 120 acres in the north end of Talladega County and built an industrial park there,” he said. “The property was annexed into Oxford after they had spent a lot of money to get it leveled out, run utilities and put in access roads.”
The property is located between the Eastaboga exit off I-20 and US 78.
In the meantime, Wellborn had used up most of the available labor force at their existing facility in Ashland, and needed to expand to the tune of about 400 new jobs.
“They hired a consultant from Georgia who was very knowledgeable about incentives in Georgia and Alabama," Miller said. “In Alabama, a tax abatement for an industrial project is usually for 10 years, but the law recently changed to allow for abatements up to 20 years. They convinced the state to go for 15 years.”
A tax abatement requires all three of the entities involved to sign off on it, Miller said. In this case, that would be the state of Alabama, Talladega County and the city of Oxford.
Miller presented the proposal to the Talladega County Commission last month. The commission approved it.
“The tax that would be abated between the tenth and fifteenth year of the abatement simply can’t compare to the benefit of having 400 new jobs in the area,” he said. “We are very happy that they decided to purchase and develop this property.”
Miller added that the company would also be working with Kronospan, an international wood products company also located in the Oxford/Eastaboga area.
Board chairman Jim Whitson said the new facility would also benefit the former employees of the recently closed MasterBrand facility in Talladega’s Bemiston community.
The only other business taken up by the board was a brief financial statement given by Whitson. The board has just over $7,000 in its checking account and $291,000 in a money market account.
Unfortunately, the board’s historic records are somewhat incomplete, since the board essentially ceased to exist for a period of more than 10 years. Whtison said he has been working with the city’s attorney to locate older records and make sure the financial records are in an auditable condition.