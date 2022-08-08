 Skip to main content
Talladega City, County School buses ready to roll for the start of school

Bus

Transportation coordinator Jack Jackson, mechanics Shane Calfee and Chase Stevens, Shop Foreman Greg Lucas, secretary Nicole Gortney, mechanics Josh Patterson, Brock Davis, Jeremy Clifton, Brian Cox, Jordan Aldredge, Ryan Green and assistant transportation coordinator Phillip Cosper with a Talladega County Schools bus.

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Summer vacation is over, and the children are heading back to school for the start of a new year.

It’s the job of the transportation departments of the local public school systems to make sure they all get there and get home safely, and that’s a job that they take very seriously. And do very well, according to state regulators.