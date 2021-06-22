Talladega city, county investigates catalytic converter thefts

Investigators with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and the Talladega Police Department are examining recent thefts of catalytic converters, according to reports available from both agencies.
According to Sgt. Al Crow, the county case involves a converter that was stolen from a white 1992 Ford Club Wagon belonging to Antioch Baptist Church. It was reported stolen sometime between May 1 and May 16, but was not reported until June 12, according to the incident and offense report. The van is not used every day, so it was somewhat difficult to determine exactly when the converter had been cut off.
In the city case, the converter was cut off a maintenance truck owned by the Talladega City School System while it was parked on the bus lot in Bemiston. According to Det. Jeremy Faulkner, the converter was cut off the vehicle sometime between 8 p.m. June 17 and 11 a.m. June 18.
There are no listed witnesses or suspects in either case, and no obvious indication that the two cases are related.
Catalytic converter thefts have become fairly common over the last several years, perhaps because the converters contain small amounts of extremely rare metals which are difficult to trace.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact their local law enforcement agency.