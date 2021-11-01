Talladega City Councilman 'baffled that we do not have a budget on our agenda tonight'

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council tabled a slate of appropriations to outside agencies Monday night pending the approval of an overall budget, hopefully in two weeks.
The council had previously discussed most of the requests for funding and had agreed on most of them, but Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson expressed some misgivings Monday.
“I’m willing to vote with the majority to approve the appropriations,” Patterson said at the outset, but “I have a grave concern that I want to address first.”
When the discussion came around, Patterson said, “Frankly, I am baffled that we do not have a budget on our agenda tonight. How can we vote on appropriations when we don’t know where that appropriation will be coming from. I’m not trying to be difficult to live with here, but why do we not have a budget?”
City Manager Seddrick Hill said he had sent a draft budget to the council Friday, “but there were some errors in it, and I wasn’t able to get it sent out again until today.”
“There were some things that were incomplete,” Council President Betty Spratlin added. “We need an ordinance, and there were a couple of things that were left out.”
Hill said he was not sure what items were left out.
“What I am asking is, why are we voting on appropriations when we don’t have a budget for those appropriations to come out of?” Patterson asked.
“We did the same thing last year,” Councilman Joe Power said.
“That is my concern,” Patterson said. “You don’t do right by keeping on doing wrong.”
Spratlin added, “There were a couple of pages that were left off. … I had some questions.”
Patterson added, “I would also like to be contacted with this information in the future. I didn’t know anything about it. But if appropriate, I would like to know where our appropriations are coming from. We need to adopt a budget. We’ve got work to do. Our fiscal year started Oct. 1 and it's now November.”
Power then asked Spratlin to guarantee that there would be a budget ready for approval by the time the council meets again Nov. 15. Spratlin said that should be possible.
“It’s easy to be lax and postpone things, but you don’t want to postpone the people’s business,” Patterson said. “Historically, we’ve been really great at starting things, but we tend not to stay with them. The (parking lot at the Greater Talladega Area) Chamber of Commerce is a great example. We started work on that years ago, we raised funds, and yet that project still remains unfinished. It’s not enough.”
He added, “I get a lot of paper thrown at me, and it just becomes meaningless if it’s not acted on. If it comes up again, I would like to be informed. It’s not just one or two that need to intervene while the rest of us walk in not knowing what’s going on.”
Spratlin apologized.
“If we have a change in the agenda, I’d like to be informed,” Patterson added. “We need to adopt a budget, and then discuss the appropriations.”
The city has continued to operate on the previous fiscal year’s budget while waiting for a new one.
Also Monday, the council:
—Saw City Clerk Joanna Medlin swear in Becky Griffin to the Heritage Hall Commission; Mayor Timothy Ragland was not present.
—Approved a request for an easement previously presented at an earlier meeting.
—Approved a request to close East Battle Street along the square for Nov. 13 for Second Saturday and Veteran’s Day events; the council also approved the waiver of the open container ordinance.
—Tabled two contracts with InSite Engineering for design services for two projects at wastewater treatment plants.
—Heard Hill say he would be submitting a report for his six-month evaluation, and asked the council to consider dates for a state of the city address in December.
—Heard Hill announce that the city had reached a memorandum of understanding with the governor’s office regarding an intern program.
—Heard Hill report that he was in the process of completing the Main Street Alabama application, which runs to more than 200 questions.
—Heard Hill report meeting with staff at Central Alabama Community College regarding the types of job training needed by local businesses.
—Heard Hill report that he was producing a federal grant strategy grid, saying that total grant applications would come to almost $90 million. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to get that much, but it’s what we’ll be applying for,” he said.
—Heard Patterson congratulate the city’s various departments, particularly Public Works and Community Appearance, for working together.
—Heard Hill tell Patterson that the city was going to be implementing Adopt-A-Mile and other programs to promote a cleaner city.
—Heard Parks and Works Director Summer Ammons report that some 17,000 pieces of candy had been given out to trick or treaters who visited the sports complex in more than 600 different vehicles.
—Discussed fines for littering.
—Heard Spratlin congratulate the police department on their response to a terroristic threat at Talladega High School Thursday morning.