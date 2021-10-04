Talladega City Council votes to repeal parking limit around courthouse

The Talladega City Council voted unanimously to repeal the two-hour parking limit around the Court House Square during their regular meeting Monday night. The vote to approve the ordinance was 4-0, with Councilman Trae Williams absent.
The council has been attempting to restrict parking around the square since at least 1960. The current ordinance, which limits use of a parking space to two hours at a stretch, was passed in 2004, in an attempt to encourage traffic at businesses located on the square. The move was controversial at the time, especially among people who worked in the area and were not exempted.
Although the ordinance remained on the books, the parking limit has not been enforced in over a decade.
The ordinance approved Monday night covers East Street between Battle and North streets, Court Street between Battle and Coosa, North Street from Spring Street to East Street and Battle Street from Spring Street to Hill Street.
The new parking ordinance was passed with little discussion and no apparent controversy.
Also Monday, the council:
—Approved the invoices and expenditures for the past month, including about $7,000 for the Staff and Citizen Appreciation Day at Shocco Springs. Council President Betty Spratlin said she did not believe the council had approve the expense beforehand, but Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said it was not necessary. City Manager Seddrick Hill pointed out that $7,000 was a relatively small amount in a $16 million budget.
—Announced the next electronic recycling day Friday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.
—Discussed, but ultimately took no action on, a request for a right-of-way from several owners of landlocked properties in Ward 1. Patterson said he wanted to walk the area and study the issue further before making a decision.
—Approved 19 weed abatements.
—Heard Hill, who present via Zoom, introduce Camille Burgin, the city’s new human resources director.
—Heard Hill report that the position of permanent police chief was now open and that testing would begin soon.
—Heard Hill report that he had recently met with representatives of the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission, Alabama Power, Central Alabama Community College, the city’s garbage and trash pickup contractor and the Talladega College Public Administration Society, and that he was currently attending the International City Manager’s Association meeting.
—Heard Patterson and Councilman Joe Power, in particular, commend city employees for the recent cleanup efforts on Sloan Street and along Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd., among other place.
—Excused Williams.
—Heard Spratlin announce that there would be a dry/canned food drive at Trinity United Methodist Church Oct. 7 and a farm produce drive Oct. 21, starting at 10 a.m. on both days.
—Discussed improving the sound system, particularly for live streaming purposes, in the council chambers at City Hall.
—Announced that there would be a free tribute concert to Bobbye Trammel at the Ritz Theater by Tony and Donna Haynes. Admission is free, but seating is limited.
—Heard that more than 50 passenger planes had arrived at the Talladega Airport for race week.
—Heard Mayor Timothy Ragland welcome Burgin.
—Heard Ragland congratulate Josh Kelly, player of the week for the Alabama School for Blind.
—Heard Ragland announce that he had attended this weekend’s race and that he and Hill were planning to meet with Sen. Tommy Tuberville to discuss grant opportunities.