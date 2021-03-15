Talladega City Council votes to enter into negotiations with Hill as city manager

The Talladega City Council voted unanimously, and with no public discussion, to enter into negotiations with Sedrick Hill Sr. as the city’s next permanent city manager.
Hill is the executive director of institutional advancement for the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, Before that, he was Vice President of Institutional Advancement for his alma mater, Talladega College. He was an admissions counselor and director of alumni affairs and development at the college from 2008 to 2011 as well, and worked as a data technician in the Talladega Public Works Department under James Swinford.
Although he has several close connections to Talladega, he resides in McDonough, Ga.
According to Council President Trae Williams, 11 people applied for their position, but six were disqualified by the individual council members after studying the applications by email. The remaining five were interviewed by the council members during a series of public meetings March 4.
Williams announced Monday night that the council members had once again conferred individually, and had narrowed the field to Hill, current interim City Manager Kelsey Gallahar and Michael Nagy of Powder Springs, Ga.
Baron T. Sandlin of Anniston and J.D. Cox of Hays, Kansas, were eliminated.
Gallahar told the council Monday night that she was withdrawing her name from consideration, and thanked the council and the city’s employees for putting their faith and trust in her and allowing her an opportunity to use her training in public administration.
“It was a personal decision,” Gallahar said after the meeting. “I had to put myself first, but it was not easy. It was the hardest decision of my career so far. I truly love this city, and I only want the best.”
She added that once the contract with Hill is finalized and signed, she will return to her previous position as executive assistant to the manager.
Gallahar was named interim city manager after Beth Cheeks died unexpectedly in November.
Immediately after Gallahar informed the council that she no longer wished to be considered, Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson thanked her for serving as interim and moved to offer the position to Hill. Williams seconded the motion, which passed with no dissent.
Hill is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He told the council during his interview that his church had nominated him for a seven state college tour, which included a stop in Talladega.
“The Amistad Murals stuck with me,” he said, and ended up studying in Talladega.
He became the first generation in his family to attend college, and after graduating from Talladega he earned a master’s degree from Jacksonville State University. He took the LSAT twice, but set aside his pursuit of a law degree when he found out he had a son on the way.
He also holds a certificate in fundraising and philanthropy from New York University and is working on a doctorate at Hampton University.