Talladega City Council votes to award hazard pay to essential employees through CARES program

The Talladega City Council voted to award hazard pay to police officers, firefighters and other essential employees using federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds during their regular meeting Monday night.
Police and firefighters will also be eligible for retention pay from the same source, according to the same resolution.
Hazard pay is an extra $500 a month through December 2021. Retention pay for non-ranked police and fire personnel will be $4,000 with a three-year contract, and $1,500 for ranked and administrative personnel. If the employee leaves before the three-year contract is up, that employee will be required to repay part of the retention pay.
Altogether, the additional payments for police officers comes to $159,361; for ranked police officers, $112,490.28; and for police administrative staff $7,499.35.
Firefighters will earn an additional $167,148, ranked firefighters $68,744 and administrative personnel $1,874.
After the increases, the city still has $119,358 in CARES Act funding left to spend.
“I will gladly support this resolution,” Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said in making the motion for approval. “I want our employees to know that they are prized and valued. And I hope that soon we will be able to put our hands on some additional funds for all our employees in all city departments.”
The resolution allows City Manager Seddrick Hill to implement the pay increases immediately.
Also Monday night, the council:
—Condemned a structure at 110 Coffee Street that has been in serious disrepair for years. Councilman Joe Power said, “I was a member of the Historic Preservation Commission, and we discussed this structure 10 years ago. I know some work has been done since then, but the building is probably dangerous at this point. It’s a sad note.”
—Rezoned a piece of property on Alexander Street in Bemiston from residential to light industrial. The owner of the currently unimproved piece of property is planning to build a cabinet shop.
—Heard Power suggest that the Hill look into better prices on oil changes for city vehicles and the city’s cell phone plan. Hill said he was already looking into both issues.
—Spent about 20 minutes in executive session to discuss the possible purchase of real estate; no action was taken when the public meeting reconvened.
—Was told that Mayor Timothy Ragland will be taking a leave of absence until August, as he prepares to take the Bar Exam. Hill will handle any ceremonial duties that would normally fall to the mayor until he returns.
—Heard building inspector E.J. Morgan report that a $250,000 community development block grant (with a $50,000 match from the city) had been awarded to target blighted properties in Wards 2 and 3. The grant will allow for the removal of privately owned, condemnable buildings in the target area at no cost to the owner. The project will be discussed in greater detail during a town hall meeting at city hall June 24 at 5:30 p.m.
—Heard Hill report that he had begun attending regular meetings of the city Board of Education and county Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and that he had recently attended a City Manager’s conference.
—Introduced new Finance Director Richard Sweatt, a Talladega High School and Auburn University Graduate with 38 years experience in the banking and financial industries. He is the son of former First National Bank Chairman Merrill Sweatt.
—Commended the police department for an increased public presence in recent weeks.