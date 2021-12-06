Talladega City Council votes to award employees one-time, single raise for December

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council voted 3-2 Monday night to award employees a “one-time, single raise for the month of December,” with councilmen Trae Williams and Joe Power casting the dissenting votes.
A somewhat larger single monthly raise was voted down 3-2 earlier in the same meeting, with Council President Betty Spratlin joining the dissent.
Bonuses are technically against the law for public employees in Alabama, so in essence the council was voting on one-time temporary raises, which are legal, in lieu of Christmas bonuses for the city’s roughly 300 part-time and full-time employees.
City manager Seddrick Hill presented the council with three alternative plans, with the non-bonuses scaled for full and part time employees based on their length of service: one level for those with fewer than five years, one from six to 10 and one for 11 or more. All three scenarios would be funded through American Rescue and other COVID related federal funding, with no impact on the general fund or the council’s discretionary fund. The highest level would have totaled about $95,000, out of total COVID and Rescue funding totaling just under $2 million. Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson moved to award this level, but his motion nearly died for lack of a second before Councilwoman Vickey Hall saved it.
Spratlin, Power and Williams all voted no. Spratlin then moved to award the lowest level of funding that Hill had proposed, totaling about $35,000 for all employees. Patterson and Hall voted yes, although Patterson asked that the council also consider the middle option that Hill had proposed. There was no discussion of the second option, and only minimal discussion on the two options that were initially voted on.
Somewhat less controversial was an across-the-board 3 percent hike for all city employees, which was approved unanimously Monday. The pay raise was built into the budget for the current year that the council had approved previously but was voted on as a stand-alone resolution Monday.
According to Hill, the normal step interval in the city’s pay scale is 3.125 percent, but the step raise approved by the council was only for three percent because the city recently commissioned a study of the existing scales. Based on the results of that study, Hill explained, the city would likely be adopting a new pay scale in the future that would be more competitive with surrounding cities and would allow additional pay for earning academic degrees or professional certifications.
The three percent step raise is in addition to a $314 per hour raise previously approved for police officers and firefighters, Hill said.
During the same meeting Monday, the council also heard from residents both for and against a zoning change necessary for the construction of a 20-unit apartment complex on 26th Street.
Speaking first, a long-time resident of the west end neighborhood said he was concerned about additional traffic, especially around Amanda Bingham Park in the summertime and on weekends. He also expressed concerns about the strain on a new sewage system, increased crime and decreased property values associated with high density multifamily residences. He presented a petition signed by several of his neighbors to Spratlin after making his statement.
The owner of the property to be rezoned spoke in favor of the development. The project would call for the removal of an older mobile home and a house that had previously burned, to be replaced with what she called “modern, affordable housing with curb appeal.” The new units would feature one to three bedrooms, be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and feature indoor parking. The buildings would be designed and landscaped to “blend in with the surrounding community.”
The council ultimately took no action on the rezoning request, which had previously been approved by the Planning and Zoning Board.
Also Monday, the council:
—Approved 10 weed abatements.
—Heard Hill report that he met with the Library Board earlier this month, and would be giving an interview on ABC 33/40 later this week regarding Christmas on the Square.
—Announced that Dyna-Safe, TOP Trails, Coosa Valley Electrical Cooperative and Citizens Baptist Medical Center had all signed on as Christmas On the Square sponsors.
—Heard Hill say that he would soon be giving the council an update on the city’s Main Street Project and on a tourism initiative that would address the city’s lodging tax and a chamber redesign, among other things.
—Heard Mayor Timothy Ragland congratulate Fire Chief Danny Warwick, who just became a grandfather.
—Heard Power announce that Tuesday was the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. “A lot of people ended up dying for our rights,” he said.