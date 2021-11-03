Talladega City Council votes for resolution creating redevelopment authority

The Talladega City Council voted unanimously Monday night in favor of a resolution creating a Talladega Redevelopment Authority, and naming five members to that authority.
The resolution was passed with no public discussion. After the fact, City Manager Seddrick Hill issued a statement saying, “The Talladega redevelopment is set to renew pride, rebuild pride and revitalize pride in the city of Talladega. They are set to hit the ground running on initiatives and programs designed to improve downtown Talladega, neighborhood business districts and residential neighborhoods.”
The charter members of the board are Dr. Dolia Patterson (the wife of Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, six-year term), Josephine McKinney (four-year term), Charles E. Diggs (four-year term), Joel Elliot (two-year term) and Matthew Peters (two-year term).
According to the resolution itself, the central business district under the authority’s jurisdiction is “any business district of Talladega which is not more than three miles from the central business district.”
Although the resolution approved by the council is rather vague as to its purpose and intent, the state law that allows for the creation of such bodies says the intent is “the revitalization and redevelopment of any business district of any city in Alabama.”
The authority “develops and promotes for public good and general welfare trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities” and “promotes the general welfare of the city and state by creating a climate favorable to the location of new industry, trade and commerce.” It accomplishes this by “Revitalization and redevelopment of a business district by financing projects under the chapter.”
Among the powers granted to Redevelopment Authorities under state law are to acquire indebtedness to “improve, maintain, equip and furnish one or more projects, including all real and personal properties which the board of the authority may deem necessary in connection therewith … regardless of whether nor not any such projects will then be in existence.”
It may also lease any and all projects, “sell, exchange, donate or convey and to grant options to any lessee,” issue bonds, mortgage properties, apply for grants, enter into contracts with state or federal agencies, make loans, hire people, carry insurance, sue or be sued, adopt bylaws and a seal and carry out other functions associated with public corporations in Alabama.
It was not clear Wednesday when the authority would hold its first meeting or how often they planned to meet.
Meeting moved
The Talladega City Council meeting scheduled for Nov. 15 has been canceled. The council is expected to hold its second regular meeting for the month Nov. 29, according to Council President Betty Spratlin.
The meeting will be open to the public.