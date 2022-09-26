 Skip to main content
Talladega City Council unanimously approves $17 million budget

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council unanimously approved a $17 million budget with minimal public discussion during a meeting Monday evening.

Although there was no discussion during the public meeting Monday, the council did have a work session last week that focused primarily on outside appropriations and the capital improvement project, although they did touch on the general fund budget as well. The council also approved the adjustment of last year’s budget to actual.