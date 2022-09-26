Talladega City Council unanimously approves $17 million budget

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council unanimously approved a $17 million budget with minimal public discussion during a meeting Monday evening.
Although there was no discussion during the public meeting Monday, the council did have a work session last week that focused primarily on outside appropriations and the capital improvement project, although they did touch on the general fund budget as well. The council also approved the adjustment of last year’s budget to actual.
Last year’s approved budget was just over $20 million, but when amended to actual, which the council also did Monday night, the overall general fund budget was just under $18.5 million.
During the work session last week, City Manager Seddrick Hill said that the revenue figures in the new budget were the same as the actual figures from last year, $17,078,232.95,, but that they could be adjusted upward when the city has a better feel for what the actual numbers might be. Total expenditures in the new budget are projected at $17,075,582.95, leaving a surplus of $2,650.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
In most municipal general fund budgets, the largest departmental expenditure is for the police department, and this is true for Talladega as well. The police account for $4,480,740 of the general fund, up slightly from $4.3 projected and just over $4 million actual last year.
In the new budget, the fire department accounts for another $2.6 million, down from the budgeted $2.8 million last year but close to the actual cost.
In between those is non-departmental expenditures, a sort of catch all for general funds purchases that do not fall into another category. In the new budget non-departmental expenses are budgeted at $2.8 million. Non-departmental represents the most significant adjustment to last year’s budget, from a projected $2.4 million up to $3.4 million.
The city council line item is shown at $482,000 in the new budget, down significantly from the projected $845,000 and actual $854,000 in last year’s budget.
The City Manager’s Office was budgeted at $1.6 million last year and adjusted to just under $1.1 million. That number goes up to $1.2 million in the new budget.
The other three categories breaking the $1 million mark this year include Public Works (just under $1.6 million, up from about $1.2 million last year), Community Appearance (just over $1 million, up slightly but roughly comparable to last year) and Parks and Recreation (just over $1.1 million, up slightly from last year as well).
The Water and Sewer Department, Municipal Court, Library and Airport are included outside the general fund budget.
The Water and Sewer Budget for this year projects $9.9 million in expenditures over $10 million in revenue, rounded off. The estimated total surplus in the Water and Sewer Department is $32,132.
The court office and library also show small surpluses coming in at the end of the year. The airport shows a deficit based on city funding, but this presumably does not include significant federal funds.
The new budget also includes $871,260 in debt service.
During the same meeting, the council also approved outside appropriations worth just under $800,000 to 23 different agencies. Almost all of these appropriations were discussed in some detail during the work session last week, and all but one was approved as submitted Monday night. The council did adjust the appropriation to Beyond The Lights Theater Company from $5,000 to $1,000.
The also awarded a total of 18 annual contracts and six contract extensions as well as four resolutions regarding the airport, including three agreements with rental car companies and an approval for a grant application. One new contract was tabled.
For some reason, an amendment to the city’s open records request policy was sandwiched in between the rental car company agreements and the grant application approval.
The amendment says essentially that certain open records requests can be made only by Alabama residents, and that residency can only be proved using a driver’s license or other state issued identification.
This amendment and all of the airport contracts and applications were approved with one motion and one vote, and none were discussed during the meeting.
Also Monday, the council:
—Held a public hearing on changing Cedar Street from one way to two way. No one attended the hearing for or against the proposal.
—Heard a presentation from Library Director Vickie Harkins regarding the services and programs available at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library.
—Appointed Steven Epley to the Municipal Airport Board.
—Appointed Joshua Jackson to the Board of Adjustments and Appeals, and saw him sworn in by City Clerk JoAnna Medlin. Mayor Timothy Ragland was absent.
—Were presented with a copy of a revised Ward Map based on the 2020 Census.
—Heard Hill announce that he had been attending Work Force Transportation Meetings in Winterboro, and had been working with SAFE to provide improved transportation services.
—Discussed the possibility of a new business building an electric car charging station on Alabama 77.