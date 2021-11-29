Talladega City Council unanimously approves $17.7 million general fund budget

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council voted unanimously to approve a $17.7 million general fund budget for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1 during their regular meeting Monday night.
The budget also includes an $8.2 million Water and Sewer Department budget.
The general fund budget is based on projected revenues of $20.2 million, with the city ending the year with a $2.4 million surplus. The Water and Sewer budget is balanced.
Both budgets include 3.14 percent step raises for all city employees. The raises are retroactive to the beginning of the current fiscal year. According to Council President Betty Spratlin, the newly approved budget does not include any of the new job descriptions which were included in the previous council packet but never voted on or approved by the Civil Service Board.
The budget does contain more than $700,000 made to 22 outside agencies, public bodies and local non-profits as well as at least one for profit business. Each of the contracts with these outside agencies appeared as a separate resolution on Monday’s agenda, but the council voted for all of them at the same time. The vote to approve was 4-0, with Councilman Joe Power abstaining across the board.
“It’s for purely financial reasons,” Power said. “It’s not that I’m 100 percent opposed to all of them, but there are one or two on there that I would not have wanted to fund, and some others I would want funded lower. There are none that I would want funded higher.”
The expenditures went to the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service ($15,000), Armstrong-Osborne Public Library ($50,000), Boys and Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama ($16,500), CareerLIFE Corporation ($58,400) Central Alabama CrimeStoppers ($10,000), Dancing Stars Inc. ($3,000), East Alabama Regional Planning Commission’s Senior RX program ($35,000), FIRST Family Service Center ($6,700), Hall of Heroes ($60,000), Needmore Youth Development Center ($10,000), Pesbyterian Home for Children ($50,000), Ritz Theater ($53,530), Samaritan House ($12,000), Talladega City Schools ($150,000), Palmer Place ($6,000), Drug and Violent Crime Task Force ($96,000), Talladega County Economic Development Authority ($26,000), Heritage Commission ($55,000), Pilgrimage Council ($7,500), Red Door Kitchen ($15,500), Talladega County NAACP ($3,000) and Talladega Bottling Works ($25,000).
This last item goes to support Second Saturday events around the square, in spite of the fact that the Bottling Works is a for-profit business.
After the meeting, attorney Mike O’Brien explained that the state law only requires that an expenditure to an outside agency serves a public purpose, including economic development.
City Manager Seddrick Hill, who designed the draft budget approved Monday, said the outside appropriations were something for the council to be proud of. “I don’t know what was given out in the past, but that’s more than $700,000 that this council is voting to put back into the community. We’re putting our money where our mouth is. We say we want to see improvements in education, so we’re giving $150,000 to the city schools. We’re concerned about retention, so we have step raises for employees and increases in the pay scales in the police and fire departments.”
As expected, the police department gets the largest line item in the general fund budget, at $4.3 million, up from $4 million projected and $3.9 million actual in last year’s budget.
The fire department is second at $2.9 million, up from $2.3 million last year.
Public Works is budgeted at $1.2 million, down from $1.3 million projected last year and up from $1.1 million actual. Parks and Recreation and Community Appearance are budgeted at just over $1 million each. Non-departmental expenditures come in at $2,5 million.
The budget for the previous fiscal year was based on projected revenue of $15.9 million, but according to the adjustments made during the same meeting Monday, the city took in $15.8 million.
The budget did not include an increase in Hill’s salary, but following the results of his six months evaluation, Hill was awarded an additional $10,000 a year, plus the use of a city owned vehicle up to $50,000.
According to Spratlin, Hill’s overall evaluation score was 4.1 out of a possible five points.
The budget also did not include any Christmas bonuses for employees, as Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson suggested and eventually moved.
“I’m not naming any names, but I know of at least two cities in this region who have recently given Christmas gifts to their employees,” he said.
He suggested $300 to $500, based on longevity.
Patterson’s motion eventually died for a lack of a second.
“We are losing long-term employees that we can’t afford to lose,” Patterson said.
Added Power: “You could be talking about $100,000 or so for more than 200 city employees. That’s not an insignificant amount.”
Councilman Trae Williams seemed to agree, saying, “I’d rather see that money used in a different place. After all, a lot of cities aren’t doing step raises, like we are.”
Spratlin suggested giving the employees gifts other than cash, an idea which did not seem to be particularly well received.
“We’ve asked a lot of our employees, and I think they have really knocked it out of the park,” Patterson said.
Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall said she agreed the employees needed something. Hill told the council that he would bring back at least three different scenarios when the council meets again next week.
Also Monday, the council:
—Appointed Stan Hartdegen and Helen Sims to the Heritage Commission.
—Reappointed Clarence Haynes, Jeff Roberts and Ray Miller to the Airport Board.
—Saw Mayor Tim Ragland administer the oath of office to three of the five members of the Redevelopment Authority.
—Saw Ragland issue proclamations honoring the Talladega College men’s basketball team and the Zora Ellis Junior High School football team.
—Approved amendments to the city’s garbage collection ordinance governing overflow from bins, bagging requirements and limits to what can be placed on the side of the road for pickup.
—Passed an ordinance requiring owners to pick up their animals’ feces on public property.
—Approved an ordinance reconciling last year’s budget with actual revenue and expenditures.
—Amended the ordinance defining junk, debris, rubbish and scrap and governing where these things can be stored.
—Paid for two floats in the CHristmas Parade Dec. 6 for a cost of $800.
—Entered into a lease agreement with Kaufman Trailers for $26,590 for a heavy equipment flatbed trailer.
—Approved a contract with Neel-Schaffer for Bridge Inspection for $18,805. These contracts were approved with the ones for outside agencies, so the approval vote was 4-0 with Power abstaining.
—Approved a $371,000 contract with InSite Engineering for hydraulic repairs at the Main Water Treatment Plant.
—Approved a contract for $144,300 for a new disk filter system at the Brecon Wastewater Treatment Plant, also with InSite.
—Approved a $72,000 change order for the Main Wastewater Treatment Plant for Schmidt Environmental Construction.
—Heard Hill thank the Council for giving him the freedom to travel as needed to vet new businesses and for helping to restore community pride through the ordinances approved earlier in the meeting.
—Heard Hill announce that a developer would be looking into the Wehadkee and MasterBrand Projects.
—Heard Hill congratulate Ragland on his recent engagement.
—Heard Ragland say that he was looking to getting Uber or Lyft to locate in Talladega, as well as a possible charging station for electric cars.