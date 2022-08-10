Talladega City Council to hold public hearing about Serra Automotive coming to town

The Talladega City Council will hold a public hearing Monday on a proposal authorizing City Manager Seddrick Hill to enter into a revenue sharing agreement with Serra Automotive.
The hearing will take place during the regularly scheduled city council meeting starting at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Serra proposes to obtain, open and operate an automobile dealership, including a parts and service department on the property formerly occupied by Jim Preuitt Ford.
The agreement with the city would allow the city to rebate half of the sales tax and business license fees paid by the dealership for a period of up to 15 years.
In a public notice announcing the hearing, the city administration argues that the city will still benefit through the rehabilitation of a property that is currently vacant, and that the new business will create jobs and tax revenue that the city would not otherwise have, among other benefits to the city’s economic health.
Monday’s meeting is open to the public, and any citizens with concerns one way or the other are welcome to attend.