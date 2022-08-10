 Skip to main content
Talladega City Council to hold public hearing about Serra Automotive coming to town

Talladega City Hall teaser

The Talladega City Council will hold a public hearing Monday on a proposal authorizing City Manager Seddrick Hill to enter into a revenue sharing agreement with Serra Automotive.

The hearing will take place during the regularly scheduled city council meeting starting at 5 p.m. at City Hall.