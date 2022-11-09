 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega City Council takes no action on manager pay raise

Seddrick Hill

Seddrick Hill is the Talladega city manager. (file photo)

 Bob Crisp, Daily Home chief photographer, bcrisp@dailyhome.com

TALLADEGA — The City Council tabled a pay raise for City Manager Seddrick Hill and removed a vote on a job description for Main Street Alabama executive director during a long and sometimes contentious meeting Monday evening.

During its last meeting, the council gave Hill an overall score of 3.7 out of 5 for his annual evaluation. The individual scores were not made available. Councilman Joe Power, who serves on the evaluation committee with Councilwoman Betty Spratlin, asked the other council members to submit high and low end recommendations for Hill’s raise based on the evaluation.