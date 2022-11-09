Talladega City Council takes no action on manager pay raise

TALLADEGA — The City Council tabled a pay raise for City Manager Seddrick Hill and removed a vote on a job description for Main Street Alabama executive director during a long and sometimes contentious meeting Monday evening.
During its last meeting, the council gave Hill an overall score of 3.7 out of 5 for his annual evaluation. The individual scores were not made available. Councilman Joe Power, who serves on the evaluation committee with Councilwoman Betty Spratlin, asked the other council members to submit high and low end recommendations for Hill’s raise based on the evaluation.
Most of them did not do that, Power said Monday.
Power’s discussion with the other council members presented a problem Monday night, according to City Attorney Mike O’Brien.
Specifically, Alabama’s open meetings law does not allow “serial meetings” where the council members meet two at a time to discuss business that will be coming before them in the next week. Power said he and Spratlin had discussed the raise and knew what would be proposed, but agreed to table it until next week so as not to violate the open meetings statute.
The council had previously tabled the Main Street director’s position when there was no unanimous consent to vote for approval on first reading during the last meeting. A slightly amended version of the job description was listed on Monday’s agenda and included in the council packet, but was removed from consideration at the last minute.
Hill told the council Monday that he had met with state officials in the Main Street program last week, and had been told that, in other cities, Main Street’s Board of Directors is responsible for creating a job description and hiring the director.
The city was accepted into the Main Street program last year. The program will be housed in a building the city already owns on East Street, and all the expenses for the first two years of the downtown revitalization program, including the director’s salary, will be paid for with grant funding.
During the same meeting, the council also voted 4-1 to accept a $6 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental ManagementHil, with Councilman Trae Williams casting the dissenting vote.
The first $1.5 million would be 100 percent reimbursed through the American Rescue Plan Act. The remaining $4.5 million would be a loan, payable over 20 years at a 1.99 percent fixed interest rate. According to Water and Sewer director Cathy Fuller, the council needed to act on the proposal immediately, since the application deadline was Tuesday.
The largest project covered by the loan would be adding a new well to the city’s water system, which is budgeted at $2.5 million.
Other projects include 12-inch main connections on Alabama 77 and the 275 Bypass, at $950,000 and $850,000 respectively, water line replacements in the city valued at $700,000 and $1 million to renovate the water system in the town of Waldo, which already buys water from Talladega.
The improvements in Waldo were the deal-breaker for Williams.
“This includes Waldo,” Williams said. “We discussed this in 2019 and we voted it down then.”
Council president Dr. Horace Patterson pointed out that the city would be getting $6 million in needed upgrades to its water system, but Williams said, “We have to use $1 million to maintain Waldo. We have to update them, then we’re down to $5 million, not including legal fees and rights of way.”
Hill said that these types of grants were highly competitive, and Fuller agreed.
“We turned down a different grant before,” Williams said. “Why can’t Munford do this instead of us?” Fuller pointed out that neither Munford nor Talladega County is currently connected to the Waldo system, but the city of Talladega is. She also pointed out that the city has an $8 million grant currently being considered by ADEM for sewer improvements that do not include the town of Waldo.
Patterson pointed out that the residents of Waldo would be buying water from the city and would be paying money back into the system. “We have an opportunity here that we did not have a couple of years ago,” he said.
In 2019, as Williams alluded to, the council voted down a $10 million revolving loan from the state at 2.2 percent that would have consolidated Waldo’s system with the city’s. At that time, Spratlin and Power joined Williams in opposing the consolidation. At that time, the Waldo portion would have been about $900,000.
After the meeting, Williams said “Apparently I’m the only one that reads their packet. No one but me seemed to even know that Waldo was in there.”
Also Monday, the council:
—Approved the invoices for the period Sept. 27 to Oct. 11 by a vote 3-2, with Spratlin and WIlliams dissenting.
—Saw Mayor Timothy Ragland read a proclamation for Retired Teachers Day, and presented it to Martha Livingston and Mary Louise Farrior-White.
—Watched Ragland swear Steven Epley as a member of the Municipal Airport Board.
—Took no action on a funding request from Talladega College.
—Announced that non-perishable food items would be collected in the Piggly-Wiggly Parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18. Items will be donated to the Red Door Kitchen and Samaritan House.
—Approved the job description for fire inspector/fire marshall by a vote of 4-1, with Williams dissenting.
—Approved sponsorships of professional floats in the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade at a cost of $800.