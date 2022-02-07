Talladega City Council tables proposed garbage rate hike

The Talladega City Council tabled a proposed 4.8 percent increase in garbage pickup fees after the city attorney raised questions during Monday night’s regular meeting.
The city signed a contract for trash pickup with WCA, which was later acquired by GFL Environmental. The original WCA contract is still in effect. GFL representative Jessica White told the council Monday that the company wanted to invoke language in the contract that would allow them to raise fees in accordance with changes in the consumer price index and to cover the increased costs of fuel, landfill and compliance with environmental regulations, among others. The contract would have allowed the company to make the changes last year, but they missed the deadline to do so.
The proposed rate increase would go into effect April 1, she said.
City Attorney Mike O’Brien said a state attorney general’s opinion and the existing contract itself required the company to provide evidence of cost increases when seeking a rate hike. He also said that any rate increases would have to go into effect on the contract’s anniversary date, in August, rather than April.
White said she would talk with the company’s lawyers and would bring the council a new proposal sometime in the future. The council agreed to take no action Monday.
During the same meeting, the council also tabled approval of the routine expenses since the council last met, in mid-January.
Council President Betty Spratlin questioned an expenditure charged to the city’s Visa card for more than $21,000 that was identical to an expenditure on the same card last month.
City Manager Seddrick Hill said the same set of expenditures that the council voted on last meeting were submitted to the council Monday night by mistake. This particular expenditure was unusually high because this particular card is used by all city departments to cover emergency purchases.
Spratlin also questioned why all outside appropriations were grouped into one line item and why the council’s budget exceeded what the council voted for last year.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson questioned why Spratlin was raising her concerns during a public meeting when “all of these questions could have been resolved in the manager’s office in five minutes.”
Spratlin said she reviewed the expenditures last night and today and did not have time to address them privately before the meeting.
When the council meets again in two weeks, Hill said he would present them with the correct list of expenditures since the last meeting, including the entire month of February.
Patterson said he still questioned “why you waited to do this out here, where it appears that we are grilling the manager and the finance director in public. I don’t see a problem addressing this before the meeting, but I do see us creating a problem by doing this now, discussing this over and over. It looks like you're trying to find a problem with the manager.”
Spratlin said this was not her intent, but that she had questions. She also said she did not feel the council needed to vote on an old set of expenditures that they had already approved. The expense report was also tabled until Feb. 28, when the council meets again.
Also Monday, the council:
—Waived the open container ordinance for the Mardi Gras parade and party on the square Feb. 19.
—Waived vendor permits for Sunshine Saturday on April 30. The annual event benefits The ARC of North Talladega County.
—Announced the city’s participation in the disaster preparedness tax holiday Feb. 25 through 27.
—Approved an ordinance requiring animals tethered outside to be on a lead at least 10 feet long, capable of holding twice the animal’s body weight. The animal must also have access to shade and water while tethered.
—Hired attorney Mark Owsley to collect past due debts for the water department.
—Heard Hill announce that he had met with state Rep. Barbara Boyd to discuss funding for various projects.
—Heard Hill announce that he was working with the city of Oxford on tourism issues, a sister city program and reviving the NASCAR Parade from Oxford to Talladega to the track.
—Heard Hill announce that the Career Life internship program had officially launched. The program will provide city internships for 11 and 12 graders at Talladega High School as well as students at Central Alabama Community College and Talladega College. Patterson in particular praised the program as providing great opportunities for leadership. Private companies, including Alabama Power and Talladega Casting, have also expressed interest in the program.
—Heard Hill report that he had met with a developer concerning the former East Side Head Start Building and the possibility of renovating it into a community center or “possibly a school.”
—Hill also announced Opportunity Zone funding to rehabilitate the old Wehadkee property on Battle Street.
—Heard Hill say that the city was working on its first new comprehensive plan since 2006.
—Was told that Hill was working with a company to provide cameras to go along with the city’s audio “shot spotters” and that a franchise based in Michigan had expressed interest in locating in the city.
—Heard Hill announce the city was applying for grants to replace a fire truck and to buy equipment and tires for the new vehicle.
—Heard Mayor Timothy Ragland say that the Spring Street Recreation Center was open daily as a warming station and could be opened overnight by the Red Cross or Talladega County Emergency Management Agency.
—Heard Hill announce that the most recent audit had been completed and would be discussed with the auditors at a future meeting.
—Heard Hill and Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall discuss the process for hiring a permanent police chief, including a community committee.
—Heard Patterson express his appreciation of the recent work of the Community Appearance Department.