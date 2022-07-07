Talladega city council tables ordinance designed to offer employee incentives

TALLADEGA — The Talladega city council tabled an ordinance Thursday night that would have provided incentives for current and new employees who earn advanced degrees and certifications within their fields.
Councilman Trae Williams said that he had just gotten a copy of the proposed ordinance Thursday, the day of the meeting, and had not had adequate time to study it. Williams and Councilman Joe Power both raised financial concerns about the incentives.
When asked about the cost specifically by Power, City Manager Seddrick Hill said, “How much has incompetence and lack of talent cost us? The cost of the incentives will not exceed that cost.”
Overall, Hill said the incentives would cost about 2 percent of payroll, but added that the ordinance would not go into effect until the beginning of the next fiscal year (which starts in October) at the very least.
Fire Chief Danny Warwick, who worked on the proposed ordinance in the employee committee, said the plan would be phased in over a three-year period.
Attorney Mike O’Brien said this was not correct, that the ordinance as written would go into effect as soon as it was signed, and would remain in full effect until it was repealed.
According to the document presented to the council Thursday, an employee earning a two-year associates degree in a relevant field would be entitled to a one-step raise. A four-year bachelor’s degree is worth two steps, and a master’s degree is worth three.
Military experience is worth one additional step, as long as employees provide a copy of their discharge paperwork.
A 40-hour certification is worth a one-time, one-step pay increase, and an 80-hour certification is worth a one-time two-step increase.
Employees with relevant outside experience are eligible for one additional step for every two years, or one step for every five years if they have more than 10 years of service.
Only two incentives can be awarded a year, with any additional being rolled over into the next year. An employee can earl a total of seven additional steps during the course of their career.
In the fire department, certification as an advanced EMT is worth one step and certification as a firefighter paramedic is worth two.
Power wanted to know when Hill would be able to provide the council with a detailed financial report, since most of the “reliable” financial information the council has is at least two years old.
“We’re not really sure we can afford this," he said. "We can’t approve now and pay later.”
Hill pointed out that the city has gone through half a dozen finance directors in recent years, and that the incentives would help the city to hire and retain an employee that could provide the council with the necessary financial information.
“We are the only people in that state that don’t already have something like this in place,” Hill said. “If others can do it, so can we.”
Regarding the city’s financial condition, Hill added, “We’re in great shape. We’ve got great cash flow, but we’re way behind on our bank reconciliations. I want us to get caught up on those.”
Police Chief Diane Thomas pointed out that the city frequently loses police officers and firefighters, who have been trained and equipped at the city’s expense, to other jurisdictions nearby that pay more and do offer incentives. Although legally the other jurisdiction is required to repay the city’s training expenses of the new employee is there for less than two years, she said in reality it is very difficult to recover that money.
Warwick added that he had lost four new firefighters in recent months to neighboring cities because “we’re starting them out at step one, but with the training they have, the can go to another city and start at step five.”
Still, Williams said he was not prepared to act on the proposal Thursday night, asking that it be brought up again later this month.
“If this ends up sinking the budget, it’s our fault,” he said.
The council did, however, vote unanimously to expand a $4,000 sign-on bonus for first responders after through the next fiscal year. The bonus had been set to expire at the end of September.
The council also tabled one resolution in its entirety and part of a second over concerns about compliance with the state bid law. Both involved the purchase of equipment for the police department.
The first was a proposal to buy 25 radar units from Kustom Signals for $43,175. The purchase itself was not controversial, but Councilwoman Betty Spratlin asked if the competitive bid process had been followed. Thomas said she had consulted the state bid list, and not found the necessary listing, so she had asked for three price estimates. The recommended estimate was actually the middle of the three, but included free training, which the other two did not.
O’Brien said that new purchases or projects over $15,000 must be competitively bid. The item was tabled until such time as competitive bids could be sent out.
The second item tabled involved the purchase of additional in-car police cameras.
The action item on Thursday’s agenda involved continuing the agreement with Axon for body cameras for police officers and the purchase of car cameras. The city is currently in the third year of a five year contract with the body cameras, but the car cameras would have been new and outside that contract. O’Brien said if the car cameras were likely to cost more than $15,000, they would have to bid as well.
Also Thursday, the council:
—Heard O’Brien say that the city had completed the purchase of the former AJ’s Building on the east side of the Square.
—Recognized the recipients of this year’s NAACP Scholarship, representing all of the high schools in Talladega County.
—Appointed Jay Cooper to the Talladega Municipal Airport.
—Heard a presentation on the progress of redistricting from Mike Brewer ot the East Alabama Planning and Development Commission.
—Adopted the required code of conduct for the Summer Food Service Program.
—Approved a $20,000 purchase of property on 112 North Court Street.
—Approved a contract with Davis Builders for $17,800 to add on to the city clerk’s office.
—Heard Hill announced that planning meetings were underway for paving and for Christmas On The Square. Also, Hill announced, the estimates to repair the roofs of several city buildings had come in at $1.2 million, which will likely be taken from the Capital Improvement Fund.
—Announced that the city would be receiving another payment from a class action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.
—Went into a very brief executive session to discuss property acquisition or disposal, then adjourned after returning to public session without taking any action.