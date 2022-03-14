Talladega City Council spends lengthy meeting discussing tourism

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council heard a lengthy presentation on tourism and the Main Street Alabama program during their regular meeting Monday night but acted on only two of the four recommended action items.
Both of the items that were not approved will appear on the agenda again, one during a called meeting March 21 and the other during the council’s next regular meeting March 28.
Main Street Alabama is an economic development group that focuses on revitalizing historic areas. The city of Talladega is one of more than 20 cities competing for only three or four openings, according to Councilman Joe Power, who attended recent classes in applying for the program.
Talladega Hall of Heroes Museum Curator Jimmy Williams attended those same classes, and gave a lengthy presentation on ongoing efforts to revive downtown Talladega and attract tourists as well as the next step in applying for the Main Street program.
Williams said the council needed to approve an ordinance and three resolutions before proceeding. The ordinance would raise the lodging tax in the city limits from eight percent to 10 percent, with the extra two percent going toward the city’s tourist efforts. Williams said he expected the extra two percent to raise about $50,000 annually, making the city eligible for grants through the state Tourism Department. That would seem to include an increase of four percent to five percent in the police jurisdiction.
The resolutions involved support for future economic incentive plans for small businesses, support for current and future senior citizens’ benefits and a $100,000 appropriation in the upcoming capital improvement project to go to the Economic Redevelopment Authority for facade grants.
Power pointed out that the increase in the lodging tax would have virtually no impact on Talladega citizens, since it would be paid exclusively by people staying in hotels, motels and other temporary lodgings that primarily serve people that do not live here.
Since the tax increase is an ordinance, the council needed unanimous consent to read the heading of the proposal only and then to a second unanimous vote for immediate consideration. They got neither.
Councilwomen Vickey R. Hall and Betty Spratlin voted no on both. After City Clerk Joanna Medlin read the entire ordinance into the record, the vote for immediate consideration also failed, meaning that the ordinance will automatically be added to the agenda of the March 28 meeting. A second reading will not require a unanimous vote to be considered.
The two councilwomen gave different reasons for voting against reading the heading only and immediate consideration.
Spratlin said after the meeting adjourned that “I just want to find out how much money this and what we’re talking about. I wanted more time to look at it.”
Hall said simply “it was not my priority,” after initially declining to comment.
The appropriation for the facade grant was tabled at the request of Councilman Trae Williams, with the consent of the other council members. The called meeting March 21 will deal exclusively with the upcoming capital improvement budget, and since the funding for the facade grants would come through the capital improvement program, Williams said it would be most appropriate to take up the resolution then.
The facade program is not new. The city has offered grants to owners of historic buildings for several years now.
The other two resolutions, which pledge to support small business and senior programs in the future, were passed unanimously and without controversy.
During his presentation, Jimmy Williams unveiled parts of the Talladega tourism website and gave the council updates on several joint projects with the city of Oxford and various non-profits. He also updated the council on work on the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, which is going to need a new roof, and projects to renovate parts of Veteran’s Park, including the tank.
During the same meeting, the council also tabled a contract with CRI for $68,000 to conduct the audit for fiscal 2021. The council has received, but has not been briefed on, the audit for fiscal 2020.
City Manager Seddrick Hill said this is essentially the same contract the city has used for financial auditing every year in recent memory, but Power, in particular, said he was concerned that the contract did not include a calculation of the city’s total net work.
Spratlin asked if the city might save money on the contract by hiring the state Examiners of Public Accounts to conduct the next audit.
Hill said he had not planned on asking the auditors to meet with the council until May, but said Monday that he would try and bring them to one of the next two council meetings.
Also Monday, the council:
—Saw Mayor Timothy Ragland swear Nicola Lawler in as a member of the Armstrong-Osborne Library Board.
—Approved a $10,000 contract with East Alabama Regional Planning Commission for redistricting based on the 2020 Census.
—Heard from a citizen who had concerns about an amendment to Hill’s contract regarding travel; Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said the issue had been resolved at the last meeting and he did not intend to go into it any further.
—Heard from a contractor with concerns about property in a mobile home park on a private road. Patterson asked him to meet with Hill and Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller to try and address his concerns.
—Approved an ordinance banning “Jake brakes” and engine stops in the city. “Jake” brakes are a supplemental braking system used in big trucks that tend to be very loud.
—Heard Ragland congratulate Durquavion Truss on being named player of the year for all schools in Talladega County.
—Heard Ragland congratulate the Talladega College men’s basketball team, who recently advanced to the round of 16 of the NAIA tournament, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Tornadoes women's basketball team also made it to the playoffs, but have been eliminated following “a wonderful season.”
—Heard Ragland congratulate the 2022 AYTE Competition team, including All-Stars Majesty Truss and Devin Knight, technical All-Star Brianna Nino, best male vocalist Dalton Knight, best set design Nino, and the judge’s choice “Biggest Voice Littlest Package to Madison Ragland.
—Heard Ragland express his appreciation to Lt. Jimmy Thompson in the police department for working with criminal justice majors from Talladega College for the last seven years.
—Heard Hill announce that one-on-one interviews for police chief will take place all day Saturday. There will be a meet and greet Sunday at the Ritz with the five finalists, where members of the public will be allowed to ask questions presented in writing through a moderator. There will be a reception to follow, and attendees will fill out survey. As manager, Hill has sole appointing authority, and said he will announce his decision the following week. The position has technically been vacant since Jason Busby retired in April 2021.