Talladega City Council meeting video, audio upgrades OK’d

Talladega residents wanting to follow their City Council from the comfort of a computer screen will likely appreciate an expense council members approved Monday night.
On a 4-1 vote the council approved a significant upgrade to audio and video equipment in the council chamber at City Hall.
Swagit Productions LLC submitted the only bid for the project, which includes a $46,223.71 hardware package plus $10,740 per year for a managed service fee.
According to the information provided to the council, the project will include “a full-service solution to improve the audio/visual system in the council chambers so that interested citizens can see and hear council meetings online. Included in the scope of work is (a high definition) broadcast system with cameras, microphones, lavalier mics, wireless controls, speakers, amplifiers, monitor with wall mounts and licensed software service with live-stream and on-demand viewing.”
It includes installations, security, configuration, deployment, equipment testing and training for city employees as well as remote support.
The council currently live streams all of its meetings via Facebook, but poor sound quality or no sound at all has plagued citizens trying to keep up at home.
“Our new audio/visual system will help us to better serve our residents and increase community engagement by ensuring that our meetings can be heard,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said. “In addition to improved sound, we will be able to provide closed captioning. This is essential for many Talladega residents.”
Hill added that the package will also include a picture-in-picture option that will allow viewers to see the interpreter at all times, as well as options that allow the city to live stream handouts and PowerPoint presentations to those who are viewing the meetings via Facebook.
A total of 14 bid packets were sent out, but only one vendor, Swagit, responded, according to City Clerk Joanna Medlin.
According to the documents, funding for the project was approved and set aside in the American Rescue Plan Act.
A company spokesman said the setup would allow for the council’s two meetings per month to be broadcast, and that called meetings beyond that could also be broadcast with 24 to 48 hours notice. When the council chamber is being used for municipal court, the cameras would be shut off to keep with guidelines established by the Canons of Judicial Ethics.
According to Hill, the package will also include a dedicated channel and additional monitors inside the council chamber, among others.
Councilman Trae Williams cast the dissenting vote, which stems from his pledge late last year to vote against anything that does not directly benefit city residents, particularly public expenditures that do not involve paving.
Paving was a particular improvement they expected to make when council candidates ran for office three years ago.
Also Monday, the council:
—Appointed Jackie Smith to the Planning Commission.
—Saw Mayor Timothy Ragland swear Wayne Kearley into the Airport Board.
— Approved a modification to the AT&T cell tower on George Holdridge Lane that will increase 5G service in the area.
— Tabled, for the second time, a request for $100,000 in ARPA funding from the Greater Talladega and LIncoln Area Chamber of Commerce for matching funds for small business grants. The council discussed, but took no action on, administering the grant itself, agreeing to seek a legal opinion on whether or not this is feasible.
— Approved a $6,000 appropriation, again using rescue funds, to help the Talladega High School Cheerleaders to a national competition in Orlando, Florida.
— Agreed to pay City Manager Seddrick Hill money that he was owed for gas reimbursement before his city-owned car was delivered.
— Heard Hill, Ragland and Councilwoman Betty Spratlin, in particular, thank all of the city employees and volunteers who helped distribute water during the recent holiday crisis.
— Heard from a representative a medical laboratory company that was considering a location in Talladega.
— Heard Hill report that the new automobile dealership that announced last year was waiting on final design work to be complete before they start construction. A more detailed timeline was not available.
— Heard Councilman Joe Power resign from the Main Street Alabama Steering Committee, but asked that the council appoint him as liaison to the committee.
— Appointed Power and Williams to negotiate Hill’s contract for the coming year. Power also asked the other council members to send lists of priorities for the coming year.