 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega City Council meeting video, audio upgrades OK’d

City Hall

Talladega City Hall

 Chris Norwood / The Anniston Star

Talladega residents wanting to follow their City Council from the comfort of a computer screen will likely appreciate an expense council members approved Monday night.

On a 4-1 vote the council approved a significant upgrade to audio and video equipment in the council chamber at City Hall.