Talladega City Council meeting shifted to Thursday

The Talladega City Council’s second meeting for October has been moved from Monday to Thursday.
On Thursday, the council will convene a budget hearing starting at 4 p.m. and scheduled to last one hour. The regular council meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m.
Approval of the budget for the fiscal year that started Sept. 1 is not listed as an action item on Thursday’s agenda, however.
Both meetings are open to the public with COVID-19 protocols in place, and can also be viewed online via the city’s Facebook page. The Daily Home also will livestream the meetings.