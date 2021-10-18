You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega City Council meeting shifted to Thursday

Talladega City Hall

The Talladega City Council’s second meeting for October has been moved from Monday to Thursday.

On Thursday, the council will convene a budget hearing starting at 4 p.m. and scheduled to last one hour. The regular council meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Approval of the budget for the fiscal year that started Sept. 1 is not listed as an action item on Thursday’s agenda, however.

Both meetings are open to the public with COVID-19 protocols in place, and can also be viewed online via the city’s Facebook page. The Daily Home also will livestream the meetings.

Tags