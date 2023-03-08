 Skip to main content
Talladega City Council meeting postponed a week

The Talladega City Council meeting that had been scheduled for Monday evening was canceled and rescheduled for Monday, March 13, at 5 p.m.

The second regular council meeting for the month of March will be the following Monday, March 20, also at 5 p.m.