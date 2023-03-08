Talladega City Council meeting postponed a week

The Talladega City Council meeting that had been scheduled for Monday evening was canceled and rescheduled for Monday, March 13, at 5 p.m.
The second regular council meeting for the month of March will be the following Monday, March 20, also at 5 p.m.
Monday’s advance agenda was unusually brief, including only routine items such as approval of invoices and expenditures and the minutes from previous meetings. The council had also tabled a request for a contribution to the Willie and Betty Farrior Family Foundation, which is set to be taken up again.
All meetings are open to the public, and will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.