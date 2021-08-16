Talladega City Council listens to residents express concerns about local violent crime

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council heard concerns about increasing levels of violent crime from several residents during Monday night’s regular council meeting.
The council and Police Chief John McCoy offered a mix of sympathy, reassurance and explanation during the course of the long-running discussion.
The discussion began with a resident of Tinney Street who said that her house had been shot into on July 10, and that another house around the corner had also been shot into during the incident that claimed the life of a 17-year-old.
She had asked for extra police patrols, but had not seen any.
Council President Betty Spratlin said she was sorry and that the police were doing the best they could. Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall, whose district has been hard-hit by recent violence, recommended police roadblocks to get more illegal weapons off the street. City Manager Seddrick Hill, who was present via video conference call, said he had met with McCoy and they had come with some good ideas that were almost ready to move forward.
“I asked for extra patrols, but I have not seen an extra patrol car in my neighborhood,” the woman from Tinney Street said. “I see cars in front of businesses and in empty parking lots, but not on my street.”
Said Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson: “That is a reasonable request. All of our hearts go out to you, and I assure you there are some other things in the works that we are not ready to discuss publicly right now.”
Another resident spoke of “a city divided.”
The answer, he said, was not more police driving up and down the roads, but police officers getting out of their vehicles, walking the streets and actually getting to know the people they served, particularly the young.
“Our young people have nothing to do and nowhere to go,” the resident said. “Our city is falling apart, and we keep paying for it anyway. If you reach a hand out, they will reach back.”
Patterson said the council was also concerned by the violence of the past couple of years, and asked that those with ideas or concerns speak with HIll.
A third resident said, “Is that what you would do? If these shootings were happening next to your house, what would you recommend? Conversation is good. I know the Devil hates conversation because it breaks down barriers, but we’ve got to do something different. They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.”
Another woman pointed out that “a few years ago (in 2016 and 2017)," a group calling themselves the Violence Interrupters visited several local churches and, with the help of a minister named Clint Johnson, developed a detailed plan to reduce crime at little to no cost to the city.
“He gave you that plan, and you all just threw it out,” she said. “I don’t believe you even looked at it. Well go find a copy of it, I’m sure someone still has it. If not, you can probably get one from Sylacauga, I think they actually implemented it there.”
Patterson again emphasized the importance of passing information along, the manager if not directly to the police. Hall also pointed out that the city had recently joined Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama, and that anonymous information could be passed along there as well.
“There are cases that can be solved without community input,” the third speaker said. “Some cases there’s no need for anyone to squeal. Some of them are just common sense. Sometimes you can just put pressure on somebody, make them talk.”
That’s easier said than done, McCoy said. As an example, he cited the experience of an officer who tried to pull over a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
“The person cussed him, said to call his lawyer and drove off,” McCoy said. “There was nothing else the officer could do at that point.”
As for questions about law enforcement in public housing communities, McCoy said that the Talladega Housing Authority employed one full-time officer, who was responsible for all three properties (West Gate, Knoxville Homes and Curry Court). There was currently one police officer who also worked for the housing authority part time.
Mayor Timothy Ragland asked if the police and the housing authority had a security plan in place. McCoy said he was not aware of one, but said he would check.
Ragland also asked about a system the city recently purchased that listens for gunshots and reports them automatically. Since the system had been installed, police were aware of more gunshots in the city, but McCoy said the cameras that go with the shot locators had not been installed yet. And even when they were installed, he said, they would not be foolproof.
The last new speaker said, “We need to step it up. Our children are getting killed. We need to start policing ourselves, and we need to start raising our children. And we need to start doing it when they are young, not when they are 16 years old. Things won’t change until we learn to start policing ourselves.”
McCoy also pointed to major personnel shortages, explaining, for instance, that officers do get out and walk, but when they have to respond to a call somewhere else, response time can suffer.
He then offered one of the speakers a job.
“I’m on disability,” the speaker said.
Asked McCoy: “Are you sure? The job pays $15.86 per hour.”
All agreed that that was hardly enough to encourage someone to risk their life.
“We’re trying to find more money,” Councilman Trae Williams said.
Also Monday, the council:
—Tabled modification of the city’s holiday schedule to include Juneteenth, which was made a federal holiday this year.
—Heard a presentation from Rev. Phoebe Presson regarding a community outreach program centering on young people.
—Approved a $96,000 expenditure, included in the next budget, for the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
—Approved an increase in the salary for municipal court judge Mark Nelson, based on increased duties.
—Voted 4-1, with Councilman Joe Power voting no, to ask the legislature to include mandatory jail sentences for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
—Approved a contract with Merchent McIntyre to help secure federal funding for the city at a trial rate of $7,500 a month for three months.
—Approved a bond issue for Water and Sewer repairs.
—Heard Williams say this council will reach the halfway mark of their term in November. “We were supposed to be a council of change, but things have not changed. … We need to focus on how we can make life better for residents, whether it's by getting better asphalt or making sure the grass stays cut.” He encouraged his fellow elected officials to support HIll and new City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee.