Talladega City Council is told first payment of pharmaceutical settlement will be $30,268

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council approved its portion of the settlement of a class action lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals, an opioid manufacturer.
Although the pharmaceutical companies continue to deny any wrongdoing, the company and the state did reach an agreement in which the company would pay $25 million. Of that, 60 percent goes to the state, and the remaining 40 percent is divided up among the various political subdivisions (counties and municipalities) that also participated in the suit. The money must go to one of several approved uses related to the opioid epidemic listed in the settlement agreement, however.
These include treatment, early intervention and crisis support, support for criminal justice programs, family centered treatment and support, recovery support and prevention, including overdose prevention and harm reduction, services for children, support for first responders and other workforce development programs.
According to City Manager Seddrick Hill, the city’s first payment from the settlement will be $30,268.
Talladega County is expected to receive $81,252 from the same settlement. Hill said he planned to partner with the county in any way possible to avoid duplication of services.
The cities of Sylacauga ($30,618) and Pell City ($58,947) were also parties to the suit, along with St. Clair County ($137,659).
City Councilman Joe Power asked if the city had made back the money it spent on the suit in the first place, with Hill replying, “probably not.”
City Attorney Mike O’Brien pointed out that the $32,000 referred to in the settlement agreement was “a first installment” of the money that was due the city as a result of the suit.
Endo had previously settled a suit with 42 other states that totaled $26 billion in payouts. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a suit on behalf of the state in 2019 that was scheduled for trial in November. The resolution means that that trial will not happen.
During the same meeting Monday evening, the council also discussed, but took no action on, requests by Hill that some aspects of his contract be changed to reflect both what city managers in surrounding jurisdiction have and what the city has given to city managers in the past.
Last month, following a positive six-month evaluation by the council, Hill was given a $10,000 raise, from $126,000 to $136,000, and was given a city car worth up to $50,000.
In an email sent to Power, who forwarded it to the rest of the council, Hill asked for his salary to be raised to $141,000, on a level with other area managers. He also asked that his contract be extended from two years to three or four years; the council would have to provide 12 months' notice after the third year if they planned to let the contract expire.
He also asked for a six months' severance rather than the one month in his current contract. Other managers have six- to 12-month severance clauses in their contracts, he said.
He initially asked that his evaluation period be extended to 12 months instead of six months but said Monday that he would be fine with staying at six months for the time being.
Although the council did not take any action Monday night, they seemed generally amenable to Hill’s requests. Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson in particular characterized Hill’s approach as “brilliant, and his personality has won over numerous people. I don’t want us to make the mistake of not being fair.”
Power also praised Hill’s work so far, saying that many of the projects he had introduced so far would take time to come to fruition.
The Council’s contract committee consists of Power and Council President Betty Spratlin. The committee will draw up a new contract based on Hill’s request, let O’Brien look over it and then present it to the council for final approval in January.
Also Monday, the council:
—Excused Councilman Trae Williams, who was absent.
—Approved 21 weed abatements.
—Saw City Clerk JoAnna Medlen swear in Helen Sims to the Heritage Hall Commission and Clarence Haynes, Jeff Roberts and Ray Miller to the municipal airport board. Mayor Timothy Ragland normally administers the oath of office, but he was absent from Monday’s meeting as well.
—Approved four resolutions to add or replace antennas on Verizon cell phone towers on city property to extend 5G service. The council had to approve the updates because the towers are on city property, but the city is not paying for the improvements.
—Approved a contract with Dexter-Forston Associates Inc. for the installation of a supervisory control and data acquisition system for just over $1.3 million, or $439,000 per year for three years. According to Water and Sewer Department director Cathy Fuller, the project will come from the department’s capital improvement budget. She also said the price on the project had gone up about 20 percent since the council first discussed it.
—Heard, but took no action on, a proposal to tear down two decrepit buildings on the square (the former Parigi’s and the former AJ’s Menswear) to create a park surrounded by murals.
—Spent about 20 minutes in executive session to discuss pending or possible litigation and a real estate transaction. No action was taken on their return.
—Heard Hill report that donors to Christmas on the Square had contributed $51,000, that there had been 66 vendors on Sunday and that more than 400 people had visited Sunday the event Sunday. “Normally, I’m reaching out to other city managers, but this time other managers are reaching out to me to find out what we’re doing,” he said.