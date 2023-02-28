 Skip to main content
Talladega City Council initiates funding process for Main Street Talladega

The Talladega City Council was introduced to the new Main Street Talladega executive director Monday night and set the wheels in motion to begin funding the organization during the same meeting.

The new executive director, who was hired by the Main Street board of directors after an extensive vetting process, is Cathy Roerhig, who has more than two decades experience working with the Alabama Community Development Corporation as well as couple of years with the Leeds Chamber of Commerce.