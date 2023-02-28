Talladega City Council initiates funding process for Main Street Talladega

The Talladega City Council was introduced to the new Main Street Talladega executive director Monday night and set the wheels in motion to begin funding the organization during the same meeting.
The new executive director, who was hired by the Main Street board of directors after an extensive vetting process, is Cathy Roerhig, who has more than two decades experience working with the Alabama Community Development Corporation as well as couple of years with the Leeds Chamber of Commerce.
She made important contacts with numerous agencies in both capacities, and has demonstrated plenty of skill in economic and community development.
Main Street Board of Directors Chair April Clark said the committee started out with more than 50 applicants before winnowing the pool down to 12 and then down to four.
Roerhig has been in Talladega for a couple of weeks and said Monday, “I want to thank everyone for the welcome I have received. Everyone has been very gracious, very welcoming.”
She added that she had recently shut down a small business that she owned in order to take the job in Talladega.
“We look forward to working with you very much,” Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said.
The other big step toward getting Main Street up and running was an indirect appropriation, which was also approved by the council Monday.
The city had earmarked more than $230,000 for the program, but had not officially allocated the money. According to Councilman Joe Power, who is the liaison to the Main Street program, the city had been waiting for a board of directors to form, articles of incorporation, non-profit status and the hiring of a director before spending the money.
“We’ve met all four of those conditions now,” he said.
City Attorney Mike O’Brien said that the city could have made the appropriation directly to the board without running afoul of the Alabama Constitution’s ban on public entities funding private projects, but “there would be some additional hoops to jump through.”
Instead, he recommended that the city make the appropriation to the Talladega Redevelopment Authority, an entity appointed by the council that has much more latitude than the city itself.
The $235,973 appropriation would be a “pass through” only, the Redevelopment Authority would not be able to spend the money itself.
This appropriation is for the first two years of the program.
According to City Clerk JoAnna Medlen, the current membership of the Redevelopment Authority is Dr. Dolia Patterson (Horace Patterson’s wife), Josephine McKinney, Charles Diggs and Joel Elliot. The authority meets only when necessary — it doesn’t have a set meeting date on a particular day of the month, Medlen said.
Original copies of Monday’s agenda indicated the council was ready to make the appropriation directly, but was amended at the last minute.
The expenditure will be covered by American Rescue Plan Funding, according to the resolution, which was approved by a 5-0 vote.
Of that amount, $12,000 is budgeted for expenditures, $6,500 for rent, $2,500 for utilities, $1,800 for printing and copying, $1,000 for telephone, $60,000 for salaries (plus $6,000 for fringe benefits), $1,000 for photography, $500 for postage, $7,500 for advertising and promotion, $5,000 for travel, $2,500 for professional development and $750 for memberships.
Also Monday, the council:
— Tabled a request for a donation to the Willie and Betty Farrior Foundation until a representative could be present. The council has made donations to the foundation in the past.
— Approved a $2,500 request from TCR Child Care for a training program.
— Approved a lien for weed abatement on Elizabeth Avenue.
— Condemned two properties on Lancaster Street and one on Alabama 77 for weeds.
— Approved an arrangement with the Talladega County Board of Registrars for services needed for this year’s coming municipal election and possible runoff.
— Surplussed old cell phones.
— Approved an agreement with Kyorcera to upgrade the copier in the Finance Office and transfer the old one to the city manager’s office.
— Approved a contract with Trent Thrasher Construction to remove a stucco facade and shore up the original facade of the former AJ’s building, which is now owned by the city. The contract is for $19,500.
— Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement to provide public transportation anywhere in Talladega County as well as parts of Clay and Calhoun County. The city will provide the vans, but not be charged for the service, which will run from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.
— Approved the purchase of mowing equipment worth $65,418 for the Community Appearance Department.
— Approved Mayor Timothy Ragland’s request to travel to Washington, D.C. for the National League of Cities Conference. Ragland was not present Monday, but the cost of the trip is within the $2,500 budgeted for his travel, Hill said.
— Heard Hill mention that he was looking into USDA paving loans, available at 1.9 percent interest.
— Heard Hill announce that the city was negotiating with the county and Munford regarding animal control.
— Discussed, but took no action on, burying power lines around the East Street Pocket Park at a cost of about $2,800.