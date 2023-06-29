Talladega City Council honors three residents

The Talladega City Council honored three prominent residents for various services rendered to the ‘nation, state and city,’ according to Council President Betty Spratlin.
The honorees were longtime business owner and City Board of Education member James Braswell; John Elder, in particular for his recent donation of U.S. flags placed around the square; and James Anderson for his work with the Hall of Heroes committee. Pictured above are Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall, Braswell, Elders, Anderson and Spratlin.