Talladega City Council honors Mary Sue Gaines

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Council President Betty Spratlin issued a proclamation Monday honoring Mary Sue Gaines for years of dedicated public service.
Gaines was “a charter member of Talladega First, a forerunner of Antique Talladega, and contributed to the founding of the Heritage Hall Museum Foundation, serving as the first president, former docent and member of the board of directors,” according to the proclamation.
She has also served as president of April in Talladega, volunteered at the Red Door Kitchen, served as president of the Talladega Beautification Council, Red Cross volunteer and board member of the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce, where she was also president.
The chamber elected her volunteer of the year 1999. In 2000, she was given a lifetime achievement award from the Girl Scouts of Coqaquilla Council and helped establish the Talladega City Schools Foundation, where she was also first president.