Talladega City Council hears presentation from group that wants to help local students

The Talladega City Council heard a detailed presentation two representatives of CareerLIFE, a Birmingham based non-profit proposing a partnership between the city, the city school system and Talladega College to close the wealth gap, improve the health and wellness of city residents and “help the city thrive,” as they put it.
The presentation was well-received, although the council did not take any formal action Thursday night.
According to the group’s mission statement, their goal is to “unleash the full potential of underserved students to achieve full time employment and live a fulfilling life by providing innovative career readiness opportunities as we build a global community of servant leaders.”
They already have some history working with Talladega College, which they said they hope to build upon.
“We focus on four areas of impact,” according to the presentation, including career readiness for college and high school graduates, personal wellness, leadership development and early access to career opportunities. The program strategy involves internships and co-ops, summer employment opportunities, workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and staff training.
The internship and co-op program would involve a direct partnership with the college, the city and local businesses in the city and county. A pilot program would involve 25 students in all classifications, with the goal of developing, introducing and retaining an incoming, talented workforce with opportunities within the city.
At the same time, CareerLIFE would also partner with Talladega High School for a similar summer youth employment program, starting with 25 rising juniors.
The workforce readiness program would involve skills and needs assessment, program training, opportunity matching, resume sourcing and interview preparation, hiring and onboarding, client participation and recruitment and participant enrollment.
The entrepreneurship component would create a "small business incubation system (that will) develop a partnership with local businesses interested in supporting up and coming entrepreneurs that will include mentorship, access to resources and specialized training.” The goal is to “encourage and support potential entrepreneurship to start and grow new businesses in the city.”
Staff training involves “providing employees with the support needed to learn and develop skills required for their respective roles (and provide) training that sharpens hard skills (and) improves morale and job satisfaction while increasing the bottom line.
Overall, the proposed program would be called P.R.I.D.E., or Perfecting Relationships Intending to Develop Everyone.
The estimated total annual cost for the program would be about $178,000, with the largest share, $77,500, going toward the workforce readiness program. The prices have been adjusted to allow all programs to launch at the same time, with some “wiggle room” built in. Not all of the cost would be borne by the city, with the other partnering organizations participating in funding as well. The program would eventually become self-sufficient, likely in two to three years.
Also Thursday, the council:
—Extended the condemnation deadline for a house at 101 Coffee Street at the request of the property owner, who says he intends to renovate the property and eventually live there. The renovations will not have to be complete in 30 days, but must show some progress.
—Excused Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, who was absent.
—Heard a presentation from entrepreneur and developer Kevin Smith regarding the monthly Second Saturday event, which Smith currently pays for from his own pocket. The council agreed to extend an open container waiver, but took no action on a request for city funding to offset his own expenses. City Attorney Mike O’Brien said he would likely have to find a non-profit partner for the city to provide any money.
—Appointed Walter Knight, Jay Cooper and Ashton Hall to the Planning Commission.
—Heard complaints from resident Herietta Lawler regarding overgrown property and poorly maintained street; Lawler had made similar complaints on numerous occasions in the past.
—Heard a complaint from resident and business owner John Garret regarding log trucks on Alabama 21. Unfortunately, the city cannot regulate traffic on a state highway.
—Added Juneteenth to the list of approved holidays for city employees.
—Was advised that condemned structures on Silverwood Drive and Pulliam Street had been demolished, and that liens would be placed on the properties to cover the city’s costs.
—Approved a contract with East Central Alabama Football Officials for up to $675.
—Approved 24 annual purchasing contracts, with Councilman Joe Power abstaining on one.
—Approved 11 contract renewals, again with Power abstaining on one of them.
—Went into a brief executive session, then authorized City Manager Seddrick Hill to get surveys and land and timber appraisals for a piece of undeveloped, city owned property east of Jackson Trace Road and north of property held by Alabama Power.
—Announced a budget hearing and work session starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 27, with a council meeting to follow. The council gave Hill until the end of October to present a proposed budget. The discussion will include the coming year’s capital improvement plan and expenditures to outside agencies.