Talladega City Council hears funding requests from various agencies

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council heard funding requests from several outside agencies Thursday night, although they took no action on any of those requests.
Council members were given a sheet listing the request for agency and a recommendation from city manager Seddrick Hill. Council members will write in their recommendations for further discussion when the council meets again next month.
The Talladega City Schools are requesting a $250,000 appropriation, with Hill recommending $150,000. Superintendent Quinten Lee and Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf said the funding is necessary to cover everything from pre-K to an innovative STEM program. Councilman Joe Power pointed out that the school system actually has more money than the city, although the school funds are strictly earmarked.
Alabama Extension Agent Henry Dorough asked for $22,810 for a local agent to work part-time exclusively in the city with local young people. This is the Extension Service’s first funding request from the city. Hill is recommending a $10,000 appropriation.
Career Life is asking for $178,000 for a previously approved internship program, and Needmore Youth Center is requesting $20,000 to start up a pre-K program. Hill recommended $10,000, but the council asked for more information Thursday night.
The Presbyterian Home is requesting $25,000 to expand Union Village, which Hill recommended and the council seemed to respond to positively.
George Culver of the Ritz Theater is asking for level funding, including utilities. The council is also considering appropriations to the NAACP, April in Talladega, the Armstrong-Osborne Library and Volunteer Connections of Central Alabama, although there was no one present to represent them.
The city owns the library building, appoints their board and pays their staff, but still considers them an outside agency. Given that the library is just now reopening after being closed for COVID for more than a year, at least some of the council seemed to be in favor of zeroing out the additional $50,000 requested.
The city does not currently have a general fund budget for the fiscal year that began Sept. 1, but Hill said he will have one before the council in the next week or so.
The city’s finances were also a topic of discussion during the main meeting following the budget hearing. Hill said he had inquired with the bank how much the city had in their reserve fund, and was told that the fund contained nothing. Hill said he moved $1 million into the account from the city’s operating budget, and that funding the reserve would be part of the budgeting process.
The reserve fund came up during the discussion of the purchase of a new brush truck for the fire department, at $165,261 and equipment for the same vehicle at $31,650. The money for the purchases will come from the city’s capital improvement fund. Council Joe Power and Trae Williams both said that the money should have come from the empty reserve fund, with Williams saying he favored a lease agreement of some sort. Williams eventually voted against both expenditures, although Power did vote for them. Both passed 4-1.
Williams said later that “it’s not a departmental issue with me. When I look forward to our next capital improvement budget, I just want to see more things that directly benefit the citizens, not the city directly.”
Also Thursday, the council:
—Met Jason DeSalvo, the new director of TOP Trails Park. DeSalvo is the son-in-law of Wes Pope, the previous park director.
—Approved a revision to the noise ordinance.
—Discussed Hill’s first evaluation as city manager, with the forms from the council due next week.
—Heard Councilman Horace Patterson and Williams commend the city’s department heads for working together to approve the city’s appearance.
—Heard that Mayor Timothy Ragland, Hall of Heroes director Jimmy Williams and Power had attended a Main Street USA meeting on retaining local businesses.
—Heard Ragland announce that there will be a civil legal clinic at the Spring Street Recreation Center Nov. 12.