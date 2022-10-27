Talladega City Council gives Hill a 3.7 out of 5 in annual evaluation

The Talladega City Council presented the overall results of City Manager Seddrick Hill’s annual evaluation during a regular meeting Monday evening.
Hill scored a 3.7 out of five, based on the average scores from each council member. The survey results and average scores were compiled by a committee consisting of Councilman Joe Power and Councilwoman Betty Spratlin.
Hill’s average score of 3.7 was “in the very good range,” Power said. “I think he had a four point something before, but this is still in the very good range and is an excellent review overall. And with such a strong review, I think we need to consider a pay increase, and as a council that is part of our job. As part of the evaluation process, the committee asked for recommendations but we really didn’t get much of a response.”
Hill’s first day as Talladega City Manager was in May, 2021. He received a positive six-month evaluation in November and had his salary raised from $126,000 per year to $136,000 per year and was given a city car worth up to $50,000. In December, he asked for, and got, another raise, to a total of $141,000, putting him on a par with other city managers in the area and had his contract extended.
Hill’s contract calls for him to be evaluated based on accomplishments related to council priorities, but the council didn’t actually outline those priorities until February of this year. The top three priorities include negotiating a contract for a fully funded paving project by the end of the calendar year, promoting commerce and tourism through the Main Street program and other regional partnerships and completion of a pocket park/greenspace on East Street North.
Hill said he was disappointed with his overall score, especially since “100 percent of the goals have been met.”
He added that he would continue to communicate with the council and encouraged them to reciprocate.
“We’ve accomplished a lot, but we still have work to do to keep this city moving forward,” he said.
The issue of Hill’s salary increase was not addressed Monday night. Power asked each of the council members to submit a high end and low end figure to city clerk JoAnna Medlen, who would in turn give the response to himself and Spratlin. The council as a whole will likely vote on the salary increase when they meet in November.
Also Monday, the council:
—Heard a presentation about the Talladega Hall of Heroes display at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
—Heard a presentation regarding a residential development on Timber Ridge property.
—Appointed and watched Medlen swear in Henrietta Lawler and Maurice Kelly as the first two members of the Citizens Advisory Board.
— Appointed, and saw Medlen swear in Phyllis Patterson as a member of the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library Board. Patterson was appointed following the resignation of Board Chair Beth Lumpkin.
—Heard a complaint from a resident about mattresses being dumped in her neighborhood.
—Approved an ordinance opening Cedar Street up to two way traffic.
—Approved an agreement with the Alabama Institute For Deaf and Blind for interpreter services for $55 per hour.
—Surplussed a manufactured home at the Talladega Municipal Airport.
—Approved a $2,500 donation to the United Way of North Talladega County’s Sleep In Heavenly Peace event. Volunteers will be building beds in the parking lot of the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce parking lot for children without beds on Nov. 12.
—Approved a $3,000 appropriation to Volunteer Connections of East Alabama, which will be helping elderly and visually disabled people prepare their taxes.
—Approved a one year only employee health insurance benefit using American Rescue Plan funds. All employees will be eligible for $65.32 per pay period plus a one time incentive payment of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part time employees for the entirety of the current fiscal year.
—Approved two facade grants for 109 and 111 East Street North for $4,004.53. The grants will reimburse the property owner for 50 percent of the cost of renovations.
—Approved a contract with Nell-Schaffer Engineering for two legal descriptions for the survey for the Willman Road project for $1,038.
—Approved an agreement with Skipper Consulting for traffic engineering services at $60,000.
—Approved another Neel-Scheffer contract for $23,550 for bridge inspections.
—Approved an agreement with Jim House and Associates for repairs at the Lake Joy and Coosa Valley Pumping Stations for $14,378.15.
—Approved an agreement with Living Water Services for repairs at the Main Wastewater Treatment Plant at $22,680.