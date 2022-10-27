 Skip to main content
Talladega City Council gives Hill a 3.7 out of 5 in annual evaluation

Seddrick Hill

Talladega City manager Seddrick Hill.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Talladega City Council presented the overall results of City Manager Seddrick Hill’s annual evaluation during a regular meeting Monday evening.

Hill scored a 3.7 out of five, based on the average scores from each council member. The survey results and average scores were compiled by a committee consisting of Councilman Joe Power and Councilwoman Betty Spratlin.