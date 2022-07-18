Talladega City Council doesn't adopt three ordinances proposed by city manager

TALLADEGA — Citing a lack of current financial information, the Talladega City Council failed to adopt three new ordinances proposed by City Manager Seddrick Hill during its regular meeting Monday evening.
The council did not vote down any of the three proposals but used parliamentary procedure to keep any of them from coming up for a vote for adoption Monday. All three ordinances will appear again on the council’s next agenda.
The three ordinances in question include one creating incentives for new and existing employees who earn certifications or academic degrees in their fields; one containing a job description for assistant police chief; and one allowing the city’s department heads to request that vacancies be posted internally rather than publicly.
The incentive ordinance appeared on a previous council agenda earlier this month but was tabled when some members of the council said they had not had enough time to study it. Questions about financial impact were raised then, too, with Hill saying that the ordinance would not go into effect until the start of the next fiscal year, when the pay increases mandated by the ordinance could be budgeted. At the previous meeting, city attorney Mike O’Brien pointed out that there was, in fact, no such language in the bill. That does not appear to have changed as of Monday evening.
Under Robert’s Rules of Order, an ordinance requires a vote to read the heading only into the record, a unanimous vote for immediate consideration and a majority vote for adoption.
On the incentive package, the vote to ready the heading only was 2-3, with Council President Dr. Horace Patterson and Councilman Joe Power voting yes and Councilman Trae Williams and councilwomen Vickie Robinson Hall and Betty Spratlin voting no.
For the next nearly 10 minutes, City Clerk Joanna Medlin read the proposed ordinance in its entirety into the record.
After that, the vote for immediate consideration split along the same lines, and the ordinance was moved over to the next meeting without a vote on adoption.
The next ordinance, creating the position of assistant police chief, passed the hurdle for reading of the heading only by a vote of 3-2, with Hall and Spratlin casting the no votes, but failed immediate consideration by 2-3, with Williams joining Hall and Spratlin in voting no.
The same thing, including the same splits as with the assistant chief vote, happened with the internal advertising ordinance. Both will now be moved over to the next council meeting.
All three of the ordinances on the agenda for Monday night were approved by the employee committee and the Talladega Civil Service Board earlier this month. Hill withdrew a fourth ordinance that would require all current and future employees to sign non-disclosure agreements covering every aspect of their employment for the rest of their lives. He said he intended to rework this NDA ordinance to make it more acceptable, but apparently has not done so. The revised ordinance would then have to be resubmitted to the employee committee and the civil service board before being presented to the council.
Hall and Williams, in particular, pointed out that they did not have an issue with the ordinances per se or with the direction of the city generally, but simply with the lack of financial information. As Hill had pointed out previously, and mentioned again Monday, the city’s finances were in some degree of disarray before he was hired. Currently, the bank reconciliations are years behind and the audit process is at least one year behind. There have been half a dozen city finance directors during this period.
“This was an interesting meeting tonight,” Hill said. “I’m looking for ways for us all to work together, and I thank you for your consideration. I had a proposal for educational incentives that would be a great recruiting tool. There are people out there with great certifications, great backgrounds and we want these incentives to reward education. We can come together on that.
"When I was first hired on, one of my major tasks was to decrease crime. Since hiring Chief (Diane) Thomas, we have deterred crime, and between 14 and 20 vacancies in the police department have been filled. It’s a high demand job, and if Chief Thomas is handling all the administration functions, she needs someone to handle operations. I will continue to work with you on that.
"And when I first started, there were a lot of complaints about outside hiring, so I put together a package to address that, and that didn’t pass either. But I don’t look at it like a bad night. It is an opportunity to get the wording just right, to compromise and to get everything passed 5-0.”
Hall thanked Hill, Thomas and the city’s other department heads for the recent work and progress they had shown.
“I just need a clear understanding of our finances,” she said.
“Do you want to meet afterward?” Hill asked.
“If you’ve got it now, give it to us now,” Hall replied.
Hill said he did not think this was the appropriate time to get into the city’s operating budget, but Williams asked that a detailed financial presentation and reconciliation report be presented at the next council meeting, if not sooner.
“We’re not trying to be mean or just vote against everything,” Williams said. “In the end, people have to know that we’re spending their money wisely. I know it can be irritating, like having Joanna read that entire ordinance into the record, but a lot of times the community doesn’t even have an opportunity to hear the ordinances. That’s an injustice.”
Williams also pointed out that there was no finance department report with the other reports presented to the council Monday, but that was not Hill’s fault.
“I know we don’t have a director, but people want to know where the money is," he said. "This council, so far, has done nothing to solidify the jobs people hired us for. I want to see where the money goes, and I want to see a capital improvement plan for next year."
Said Hill: “When I came to this council, we still had capital improvement projects from 2018 still outstanding. I wanted to get caught up on those first. We’re working on Willman Road. We’re working on the bridges behind Dr. Patterson’s church. Let us get caught up on the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 projects, and then we will do a two-year capital improvement plan. I thought that was what we agreed. But I can bring something back to you.”
Added Hill: “We’re in a good place financially. We’ve got three years of audits, and I will bring those to the public at the next meeting. … I want to protect the integrity of the city.”
Said Williams: “It’s not just you. We approved all this. I’m not trying to blame the previous or the interim manager. We’re responsible.”
Hall agreed: “You inherited a lot of these problems.”
Also Monday, the council:
—Heard complaints regarding limited transportation options from four blind residents of the city. Williams and Hill said they would contact representatives of Uber, Lyft and a bus company in Anniston about providing greater transportation opportunities, especially for the blind community. Hill also said he was looking into a grant for trolley service downtown.
—Agreed to make an appropriation toward the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention’s upcoming C.O.P.E. and Step contest coming up; the city will provide security as an in-kind donation, as well as a cash donation from the next round of opioid settlement money.
—Saw Mayor Tim Ragland swear Jay Cooper in as a member of the Talladega Municipal Airport Board.
—Heard Hill thank Rev. Barbara Embry for holding a prayer call in front of City Hall last week.
—Thank the summer interns from Talladega High School, particularly those involved in studying the city’s parks and recreation facilities and recommending changes and improvements.
—Heard Mayor Tim Ragland thank the interns as well, adding that he hoped some of them would serve on the new Mayor’s Youth Council, along with students from Ascension Academy and Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
—Heard Ragland announce that the 988-SUICIDE toll free number had gone live.
—Heard Power thank Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons for increasing the number of people participating in various programs.