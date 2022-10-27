Talladega City Council discusses invoices and expenditures, and forensic audit

The Talladega City Council voted down the routine approval of invoices and expenditures, approved and then voted down a five-year forensic audit and tabled two new job descriptions for lack of unanimous consent during their regular meeting Monday evening.
The controversy began fairly early on, when the body failed to approve the routine payment of invoices and expenditures, with Councilman Trae Williams and councilwomen Betty Spratlin and Vicky Robinson-Hall voting no and Council President Dr. Horace Patterson and Councilman Joe Power voting in favor of paying the bills.
During the same discussion, the council first approved and then refused a vote to call in the state examiners of public accounts to conduct a five year forensic audit of the city’s finances. The initial vote was 3-2 in favor, but then Hall rescinded her support of the motion and it was voted down by a similar margin. At this point, Williams left the meeting. “I was so damn mad, there was just no point in me staying,” he said Tuesday.
Two other ordinances on the agenda were tabled due to a lack of unanimous consent. These included new job descriptions for city fire inspector/marshal and for Main Street Executive Director.
In both cases, Spratlin voted against immediate consideration, meaning both job descriptions were automatically tabled until the next council meeting. Williams was already gone at this point, but said Tuesday that he was also opposed to the new job descriptions.
“We’re going to employee our way into bankruptcy,” Williams said. “It’s all about new jobs and increasing salaries and benefits.”
The controversy over the invoices and expenditures seemed to begin with three checks totaling just under $48,000 to a vendor supplying decorations and the tree for Christmas On the Square. The payments had been authorized by the council previously, with Williams being opposed and Hall not being present, but the approval was later recalled and the city stopped payment.
City Manager Seddrick Hill, through Public Information Officer Mary Sood, said Tuesday, “After the city council approved payment … a check was mailed out. The following day, I was told that I had to stop payment on the check because council members had further questions. Those questions were addressed at last night’s meeting and the council voted to move forward with our initial plans. As a result, there will be a delay in putting up COTS decorations. Our rental contract with our previous vendor expired this year. City Council opted not to renew the contract because the vendor only provides items for rent. Council members preferred to outright purchase a tree and decor.”
Spratlin confirmed this, although she declined to comment on the other specifics of the meeting.
Williams said he had already spoken with some people about utilizing volunteers and local business owners for Christmas On The Square, but added that he did not have any problem with using, for instance, the ice skating rink and bouncy houses that would come from outside vendors.
After Spratlin questioned the checks to the Christmas vendor, the routine expenditures were brought forward for a vote. Spratlin, Williams and Hall voted no, meaning the slate of expenditures were not approved.
Patterson then asked Spratlin what her remedy might be, and Spratlin made a motion for City Clerk JoAnna Medlin to ask the state Examiners of Public Accounts to come in and perform an audit of the city books over the last five years. Williams seconded the motion.
Patterson said he was always reluctant to call in the state unless he had solid information of some sort of financial wrongdoing. Williams' response was that the city has had three city managers and at least five finance directors over the same period, and a comprehensive audit was necessary to get a firm handle on the city’s actual financial condition.
Power said he was opposed because the city had no reason to request a state audit. “If they come here, they’re going to us ask why we want the audit,” he said. “Turnover is not a reason. Lots of cities have turnover.”
The first vote to perform the audit was 3-2 in favor, with Hall, Spratlin and Williams voting yes. Hall eventually said she had reconsidered her vote. Once she changed sides, the motion to seek the forensic audit was defeated, and Williams left the meeting altogether.
“Next year is an election year,” Williams said Tuesday. “Whoever the new council is, whether there is one new member or five, they need a clean record, they need to be able to plan accordingly. I think it’s clear that Mrs. Spratlin and me have the interest of the people first. There’s no reason to vote against it.”
Power reiterated his belief that the audit was unnecessary.
“When you call up any department, any government, and ask them to go through your books, they’re going to say sure, but why? What are we looking for? Trae said we had had several managers and several CFOs, but my reply is that’s not a reason to do that," Power said. "I asked if he suspected any kind of fraud or problems, and he said no. I’ve attending meeting with the consultants that are reconciling our statements, and I asked if they found anything unusual, any signs of funny business, any kind of misstatements, any evidence of fraud, and they said no. I talked with Renea Blackburn (the acting finance director) and asked if she was aware of any potential problems, and she said no. I’ve asked the city manager the same thing, and he said no, there’s no money missing and no evidence of misappropriation. These are questions I tend to ask when dealing with money, especially money that I’m responsible for.”
Power also pointed out that conducting an audit over a five year span without looking for anything specific would likely take months at least and could be expensive. “My understanding is that the state uses contractors to conduct these because they don’t have enough auditors on staff, and that expense would be passed along to the city.”