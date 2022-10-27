 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega City Council discusses invoices and expenditures, and forensic audit

Talladega City Hall teaser

The Talladega City Council voted down the routine approval of invoices and expenditures, approved and then voted down a five-year forensic audit and tabled two new job descriptions for lack of unanimous consent during their regular meeting Monday evening.

The controversy began fairly early on, when the body failed to approve the routine payment of invoices and expenditures, with Councilman Trae Williams and councilwomen Betty Spratlin and Vicky Robinson-Hall voting no and Council President Dr. Horace Patterson and Councilman Joe Power voting in favor of paying the bills.