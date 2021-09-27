Talladega City Council discusses budget appropriations

The Talladega City Council discussed most of the requested outside appropriations for the fiscal 2022 budget during a work session Monday evening.
No final action was taken on any of the proposals, but there was consensus on several. Representatives of several more of the organizations will be asked to address the council in person or present additional documentation at a future date.
During the work session, the council discussed requested expenditures from the Alabama Extension Service, The Boys and Girls Club, Career Life, CrimeStoppers, Dancing Stars, East Alabama Regional Planning Commission, Talladega County Economic Development Authority, FIRST Family Services, the Hall of Heroes, Heritage Hall, Isaiah House, Needmore Youth Center, Palmer Place and the Presbyterian Home for Children.
There are also pending requests from the Red Door Kitchen, the Armstrong-Osborne Library, The Ritz Theater, Samaritan House and Talladega City Schools, but the council ran out of time during the work session.
There are also still requests coming from the Talladega Bottling Works, the NAACP, the Pilgrimage Council and a countywide volunteer organization.
These, and some of the other expenditures discussed Monday night, will come up again during a second work session Oct. 18, starting at 4 p.m.
According to City Manager Seddrick Hill, appropriations to outside agencies over the last three years have been $331,000, $324,000 and $325,000.
The total appropriations requested this year total $846,000. Hill said he had examined the appropriations from eight other cities in the region and found all of them to be in the million dollar range as well, although part of this may have to do with cities having extra cash on hand for non-profits thanks to the American Rescue Plan. While this is a good way to spend the rescue money this year, the money will likely be gone next year, he said.
The first three requests discussed Monday night were all continued pending presentations from a representative at a future date. The Alabama Extension Service was asking for $22,810, their first requested appropriation from the city, to hire a part time employee to integrate quality of life, anti-litter and recycling issues into the curricula of the city and county schools.
The Boys and Girls Clubs requested $22,500, an increase of $11,000 over their appropriation from last year. Although consensus of the council members present (Councilman Joe Power did not arrive until near the end of the work session, just before the council meeting proper began) was that this was an important organization that did vital work in the area, they wanted more information on this appropriation as well. Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson suggested a funding increase of $5,000, lifting the amount to $16,500 over last year.
Career Life, the organization that gave an extensive presentation at a previous council meeting, was requesting a whopping first time expenditure of $178,450, but Hill said this figure was actually misleading. Some $78,000 earmarked for workforce development, which is already available locally through state agencies, and $25,000 was budgeted for facilities that already exist in the city.
Most of the remainder of their request would go toward a 150-student intern program, in partnership with the city and various private agencies. Patterson and Hill both suggested exploring those partnerships with private companies such as Alabama Power and testing “the community buy-in.” Hill said the city would match however much private industry was willing to put up for the program.
CrimeStoppers annual appropriation of $10,000 was not controversial and will almost certainly be approved when put to a vote.
The Dancing Stars, a non-profit group, had requested $15,000, and although they will likely not get that full amount, the council seemed amenable to partial funding, perhaps $3,000, plus in kind services and performance spaces.
EARPC is asking for an additional $35,000 this year, their first increase since 2016. The council seemed amenable to this, as well as to a level funding request from the EDA and a slight increase from FIRST Family Services.
According to Council President Betty Spratlin, the funding request for the Hall of Heroes “didn’t jump, it leapt right off the box.”
In addition to the maintenance of the hall itself, Hill said the funding request includes grants, tourism promotion and the ongoing renovation around the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce.
“What it might cost the city $200,000 to do (at the chamber), they can do for $60,000,” Hill said. “I don’t know how they do it, but I trust them.”
Patterson added that “they have already demonstrated their commitment and their talented people,” and Councilman Trae Williams said the Hall had already helped tourism efforts through advertising at the CIvilian Marksmanship Park near the Talladega Superspeedway.
Heritage Hall Museum will likely see their requested increase from $55,000 to $60,000, and Palmer Place will definitely be getting the $6,000 they requested for the coming year.
The Needmore Youth Center, a new request for a facility serving a similar purpose to the Boys and Girls Club but located on the west side, was also well received.
The Red Door Kitchen, which cooks and delivers meals to shut-ins, is also asking for $5,000. Patteson, a strong supporter of the program, suggested funding at $15,500. The $12,000 the Samaritan House is asking for will also likely be approved.
The Presbyterian Home for Children is asking for funding for the first time, to help with the Union Village program; representatives of the Home, the Library and the Ritz Theater will all be asked to give presentations to the council before final approval.
Hill said he had encountered resistance with some of the agencies to provide audits, quarterly reports and other requested information, which was still coming in an hour before the work session started Monday.
Since Monday’s meeting was only a work session, no final approval could be given to anything. Similarly, during the formal meeting, the council did not have a budget proposal before them, so they voted 5-0 to extend the previous fiscal year’s budget for the time being. Fiscal 2022 starts Oct. 1.
Also Monday, the council:
—Heard representatives from both sides regarding a controversy between some blind residents and the city’s only cab company. The council authorized Hill and City Attorney Mike O’Brien to look into possible regulation of taxi service.
—Appointed Vann Caldwell to the Industrial Development Board.
—Approved the holiday schedule for the coming fiscal year, including Juneteenth.
—Approved the reports and set the costs for the demolition of two properties, one on Silverwood Drive and one on Pulliam Street.
—Approved $30,000 for architectural services for a “pocket park” green space on East Street.
—Approved matching funds for airport improvement projects.
—Heard a complaint from residents of Cleve’s Lane, which is outside the city limits. The only way into and out of the community is over a set of CSX railroad tracks which are often blocked for hours at a time.
—Heard Wilby Wallace complain that a neighboring business routinely blocks his alleyway and parks cars on his property off Battle Street.
—Heard Power suggest using the city’s authority to grant business licenses to make them follow the council’s will more closely.
—Heard Hill report that he met with EARPC representatives to discuss grant opportunities.
—Heard Hill say he had met with the diversity officer from Huntsville and the economic development team from Columbus, Ga. on development opportunities.