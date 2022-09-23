 Skip to main content
Talladega City Council discusses appropriations to outside agencies

Talladega City Hall teaser

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council held a budget work session Thursday afternoon and discussed the broad outlines of the general fund and capital improvement project for the coming year. The largest portion of the discussion, however, was devoted to city appropriations to 25 different outside agencies, mostly non-profits.

Total requested outside appropriations this year totaled $1,116,549. City Manager Seddrick Hill recommended lesser amounts for several of these organizations, bringing the total down to $807,915. The council recommended further reductions, bringing the total down to $799,615.