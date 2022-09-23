Talladega City Council discusses appropriations to outside agencies

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council held a budget work session Thursday afternoon and discussed the broad outlines of the general fund and capital improvement project for the coming year. The largest portion of the discussion, however, was devoted to city appropriations to 25 different outside agencies, mostly non-profits.
Total requested outside appropriations this year totaled $1,116,549. City Manager Seddrick Hill recommended lesser amounts for several of these organizations, bringing the total down to $807,915. The council recommended further reductions, bringing the total down to $799,615.
Councilman Joe Power said he had reviewed the requested documents and information submitted by the agencies asking for an outside appropriation, and had rated them accordingly. Most did well, but a handful did not submit all the information requested, and a couple sent little information at all. Volunteer Connections of Central Alabama and Needmore Youth Development Center, which had requested $3,000 and $20,000, respectively, will be getting no city appropriation this year, based on the informal discussion Thursday.
Beyond the Lights Theater Company was making a first ever request, and impressed Power with the thoroughness of the documentation provided. Founder Terensia Holtzclaw had requested $6,000, and Hill had initially recommended $1,000, but the council members settled on $5,000 Thursday.
Kevin Smith of the Talladega Bottling Works, a for-profit business that hosts Second Saturday on the Square and other events, had requested an increase of $15,000 this year over the $25,000 appropriation requested last year. The council agreed Thursday to fund the bottling works and to divide the extra $15,000 between Samaritan House, the Red Door Kitchen and the Heritage Hall Museum and Arts programs.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension Service/4H Program requested $25,751, and Hill recommended $15,450, but Power and Councilwoman Betty Spratlin said they were familiar with the program and recommended funding at $18,450.
The Armstrong-Osborne Library, which is a part of the city, requested a budget of $100,000, and will likely get $51,000 in the final version.
The Main Street USA program was not included in the tally of outside appropriations, because Hill said the cost for the first two years would be covered by ARPA funding. Membership in that program will cost about $110,000 for the first two years.
Spratlin also expressed concern about funding organizations affiliated with local churches.
“We pray before meetings,” Hill said.
Power pointed out that most of these were non-profits that were sponsored by churches but were separated
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said he was somewhat concerned about funding organizations that provided services outside the city but in Talladega County.
Power had particular praise for the Ritz Theater, which requested $61,000 and will likely be funded at.$55,135.90. Power said he had never realized how many Ritz patrons came from out of town, and said he hoped to see similar numbers from the April in Talladega Committee.
As for the general fund budget, Hill said the revenue figures are largely flat for the time being, although they may be adjusted later in the fiscal year as the situation demands.
There are no step raises in this year’s budget, he added, but he did plan to use American Rescue Plan funding to pay all employees’ share of their insurance premiums for this year only.
This year’s capital improvement project will likely involve a $1.9 million paving project, which will include half a million in ARPA funding.