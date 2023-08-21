 Skip to main content
Talladega City Council candidates offer critiques, solutions to city problems

Editor’s note: In accordance with the Daily Home’s goal of getting information about Talladega municipal political candidates before the voters as efficiently as possible, we posed via email a series of broad questions to the candidates for seats on the Talladega City Council. What follows is the list of questions, then the candidates’ responses.

1: Tell us a little about yourself, educational and work background, family, civic involvement, and why you decided to run for office. 