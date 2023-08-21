Talladega City Council candidates offer critiques, solutions to city problems

Editor’s note: In accordance with the Daily Home’s goal of getting information about Talladega municipal political candidates before the voters as efficiently as possible, we posed via email a series of broad questions to the candidates for seats on the Talladega City Council. What follows is the list of questions, then the candidates’ responses.
1: Tell us a little about yourself, educational and work background, family, civic involvement, and why you decided to run for office.
2: What is your plan for bringing new businesses and residents into Talladega?
3: How would you grade the incumbent City Council? What have they done well? What could they have done better? Incumbents, how would you rate yourselves?
4: What role does city government have in supporting the school system?
5: What are your thoughts about the need for city government to be transparent?
6: If you are elected or reelected, what will be your first priority on day one of the new administration?
Stevlen Dickerson
Ward 1—open seat
I am a hardworking, outgoing, family oriented, determined, and kind person.
Talladega High School, Diploma, 1988; Talladega College, B.A. in Business Administration Dual Concentration Accounting and Management, 1993; Talladega College, MBA, 2022.
Retired Federal Bureau of Prisons, FCI Talladega, Supervisory Contract Specialist / Assistant Business Administrator after 30 years of service; Retired SFC, United States Army Reserve, 23 years of Service; Licensed Funeral Director, State of Alabama, working in the funeral industry since age of 14; Professor / Liaison/ Student Advisor, Business Department, Lifelong Learning, 2nd Chance Pell Program, Talladega College; Delta Airlines, Ramp Agent.
Divorced with three adult children from the marriage, custodial parent of minor children until they reached adulthood. Raised in a single parent home with siblings in Ward I.
Community involvement includes: Worshipful Master Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge #12, Active member: Peace Mission Baptist Church, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., NAACP Talladega County, Alabama Funeral Directors Assoc., National Assoc. of Blacks in Criminal Justice.
I decided to run for office after being asked by a large number of citizens of Ward I to serve. It is my goal to improve ward I as well as the city of Talladega. I want to be a voice for the voiceless, fight for issues of concerns within the ward, and assist other members of the council, city manager, and mayor in moving the city forward in a positive manner.
Make the city a more desirable location to attend school (on all levels), live, and work. Specifically, decreasing crime, enhancing the perception of the Talladega, and beautifying the City as a whole. Branding and Marketing the city as a more desirable place to relocate to live, raise a family, bring a business, or attend schools (Talladega College, Helen Keller EH Gentry, AIDB, Central Alabama Community College). This will increase our population and tax base.
3.Grade: Good, Done well: Successful at obtaining a grant to remove old dilapidated and eyesore houses in Ward II, cleaning up the community, also successful in budgeting funds and actually beginning the paving project within the City.
Could have done better: Clean up and remove houses in all Wards, Budget more funding for Police and other City employees to national average for cities of this size, Budget more for Parks and Recreation and hold them accountable for the increased funds and activity planning of all ages. Increase the number of Partnerships and MOU’s with other organizations and non-profit organizations which have already proven to be successful and helpful in working within the community and moving the city forward in a positive view.
4.Provide supplemental funding and demand accountability and oversight for such.
5. I believe it is a must, whenever legally possible to be as transparent as possible and in situations where it is not possible to be transparent then information can be posted to inform the community why it is not possible to do so. Proper advertisement of employment, jobs, contracts, bids, etc. as well as to ensure a fair and objective review are important and align with the importance of transparency. Being transparent will build trust and faith in city officials and the operation of the City government, and bodes for a better relationship between city leaders and the citizens. Being transparent and fair also open doors to hold city officials accountable. It is the taxpayers’ money and they have a right to know how it is being spent.
6.I would meet with the outgoing council member for Ward I, other elected council members and the legal advisor to ensure I am aware of legal responsibilities. Prior to day one of the new administration, I would have held open forums for constituents of Ward I to have input in establishing the priorities for Ward I
Vickey Robinson Hall
Ward 2—incumbent
(w/pic)
1 My husband is Eric Hall, and we have a son, Tyler. I’ve resided in the city of Talladega for 25 years. I’m employed with Talladega Housing Authority as property manager for Knoxville Housing Property. I’m seeking reelection because I want to finish several projects. I want to use the Community Development Block Grant in demolishing dilapidated homes in the Knoxville Community. I want to complete renovation of Eastside HeadStart, promote and partner with the community in creating a growing population and complete paving projects in the city.
2. Talladega can attract new businesses if all segments of the population are involved. The council can or should offer grants and tax incentives. We have to partner with local school board and superintendent to market our district as an “awesome school system” and, most importantly, figure out a selling point for our city.
3. From my perspective, I would give the council an overall grade of 77. We were new leaders and ascertaining parliamentarian procedures. As I look back, we made mistakes, but if reelected, I will interact and respond to members of the public more, continue to find ways to improve the community and problem solve with colleagues and other leaders. I would rate my performance overall as C+, with corrective action if reelected.
4. I want to improve our relationship with Dr. Lee and the local school board. I want to collaborate with them on service projects in the community and include them on strategic planning for the city of Talladega.
5. We all want transparency, but there are limits to information in a public meeting. We must respect names and character, and never talk about litigation in open public meetings. Doing so may subject the council to litigation.
6. On day one of newly elected council, I want to discuss the block grant and proceeding with demolishing houses. I want to look at employees’ step raises and ensure it’s a budgeted item. I want to continue paving projects in Talladega and include all neighborhoods.
Tonta Draper
Ward 2
1. I was born and raised In Talladega by my mother Mary Coty, and my grandparents Mattie and Norman Draper. My biological father was Joe Garrett. All the people listed above are now deceased. I graduated from Jacksonville State University (with a) BS in media and criminal justice. My background is law enforcement, investigations, emergency response and occupational safety. I have a background in public corruption and ethics investigations. I managed the city of Atlanta Auditors office investigation unit, In charge of all ethic, waste fraud and abuse investigations. I’m considered an expert in investigations, I have the ASIS certification PCI (professional certified investigator) I am running because the current administration is corrupt and I’m embarrassed by them! Time to clean house.
2. I want to capitalize on Talladega College’s presence and also Talladega 500. Also finding ways to lower alcohol licensing for new restaurant owners
3. I rate the incumbent as ineffective .She has done nothing of substance to address the immediate needs of Ward 2. .She hasn’t addressed crime, education, and corruption. She has made decisions that hurt Ward 2 .
4. The city has to reduce crime and corruption, spend money effectively,. Presenting a good image is important. You can have officials that are openly dishonest, . All these things effect taxes and schools.
5. Transparency. The entire city council gets an F. They voted to change the law making it difficult to obtain records. Also they say you have to be an Alabama citizen. What are they hiding. Police body cam footage etc. I would like to pass an ordinance similar to the Georgia open records act. All police body cam footage would be made available to all parties involved with 48 hours of the incident.
6. Day one review all city leadership contracts and performance contracts ( and clean house)Introduce open records legislation, introduce decriminalizing marijuana legislation, introduce legislation to stop officers from driving cars outside county. Try find pay raise for employees. Get rid the 150 dollar reconnect fee for water, introduce legislation all seniors over 63 pay no trash bill.
Joe Power
Ward 3—incumbent
1. I am currently retired but served as a banker in the Washington DC market for over 40 years. I was born in Talladega and attended Graham School. Since moving to Talladega I have served as Chair of the Historic Preservation Committee, Treasurer of the Hall of Heroes, member of the Jemison-Carnegie Foundation, current City Council Ward 3 member, and for the last three years as a volunteer delivery person for Red Door Kitchen.
I am a graduate of Auburn University, Sigma Chi fraternity, Alpha Eta Rho professional fraternity, Auburn wrestling team, and as a sergeant in the United States Army.
2. I feel that residents want a safe environment, good school systems, available jobs, and recreation activities. The City of Talladega is tasked with stimulating and creating incentives in these areas to create growth. So far in 2023 our crime rate has been reduced and our school system has shown new leadership that we have not seen in years. The City Manager has also shown leadership and has attracted developers, made grant applications with state and federal agencies, and has worked to make our city government more efficient.
Businesses look at a certain demographic and must feel that they can trust local government.
I believe that Talladega is making inroads in all of these areas.
3. As an incumbent city council member I would grade us as a 7 (out of 10) We refinanced our bonds in 2021 to a lower rate and received additional funding to accommodate some changes in our water and sewer department. We started a Main Street program in 2022 and a tourism program in 2023 that should help with growth over time. As an incumbent I have to give myself the same grade (7 out of 10)
If I am re-elected to this role and become president of the council, I will ask council members to explain more when voting no on certain issues, rather than giving no explanation when against legislation. This is possibly why many residents think that we are holding back information and not being fully transparent.
4. The Talladega City Council is proud of the accomplishments and change that has occurred with the Talladega School System over the last few years. A member of the School Board has requested that we increase our funding to an amount that doubles our current contribution over a 5 year period. We will be happy to review that request when submitted in the next few months.
5. Transparency is the law and as such is not negotiable.
6. To continue to change the environment that will attract new business and developers to our city. This is starting to happen now but they must feel that they can trust our government entity before they will invest in Talladega.
To support the growth of Talladega Main Street Program and to participate in their activities. Also, to continue to support the activities of the Temporary Tourism Committee and help with its expansion.
To provide continuous oversight over our finances and budgeting processes, and to continue to improve that area.
Hugh Sims
Ward 3
1. THS class 1972 Gadsden State Asso degree 1982 AIDB 13 years Talladega Machine 32 years Member Saint Peters Episcopal Church and the Who so ever will mens class. Married to Lynn Sims 3 children Elliott Blair and Powell 4 grands.
I am retired and I think I can bring some common sense to the council. The Brecon area has been neglected for years and I want to see that changed.
2. I think we are on the right track with Main Street but that is just a start. We need to improve appearance of some of the building on the square and assist the Board of Education with our schools. Invite them here and show what we have to offer
3. They have done a decent job . They need to be more transparent with finances.
4. We need to do all we can to support the schools. This is where our future leaders will come from. Continue to use interns from the high school.
5. I think I answered that in #3 citizens need to know where the money comes from to run a city and how it’s spent.
6. Complete Audit of all city finances. Make sure all checking accounts are reconciled monthly I want to know how many grants are out there have they been used in the correct manner is money remaining
Betty Spratlin
Ward 4—incumbent
1. My husband Jim and I have four children, many grandchildren and five great-grands. I graduated from Winterboro High School and Reynolds Business College. Most of my employment has been in the office industry. I retired from the American Red Cross. A member of the Chamber of Commerce, active with the United Way and a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church. As for why I decided to run for office, I believe that I feel like most of the citizens of our town and am willing to work to make things better in Talladega.
2. To bring new businesses and residents, we must make our town more attractive. We are now partnering with the Main Street Program to help make our downtown area more attractive and business friendly — where folks want to eat, shop and live.
3. The current administration got off to a slow start. With the onset of COVID and the many restrictions placed on all of us, followed very shortly by the death of our city manager and the hiring and learning curve of both the council members and the new manager, our council has not been able to accomplish as much as we certainly would have liked to do. It has definitely been a learning experience for all, but hopefully we are now on track for many new projects, infrastructures and programs that will help our residents and attract more business and industry to our area.
While I have been disappointed in not being able to finish some projects that I had looked forward to doing earlier in this term, I have learned that the wheels of progress turn slowly — but thank goodness some of the projects are now well under way. We hope to see them finalized in the new six to 12 months.
While in office, I have responded to call from Ward 4 residents and also from other wards. I have been easily accessible by phone. I have attended many board meetings and almost all ribbon cuttings and open houses. My door has and will continue to be open to all.
4. The council and the school system should work hand-in-hand for the betterment of Talladega. Business/residents looking to move into our area usually first look at the school system. There are designated funds that come through the city finances especially for the city school system; but hopefully, the city can do more financially whenever possible; and by personally supporting academics, athletics, arts, etc. programs of our school system.
5. We are spending taxpayers’ money, so they should definitely be kept aware of what is going on. The city has done a good job with their ‘live’ council meetings and I hope the sound system will be significantly improved soon. The website and social media has been well used to keep the residents informed on the goings-on in town. I, personally, welcome any questions or comments from residents and will try to give them an accurate response.
6. Of course, we all have our pet projects that we wanted to accomplish, even though it has taken longer than expected. If re-elected, I would like to continue work on the paving projects throughout the city, complete the Wilman Road Culvert/Bridge and Road project, and get our municipal golf course back up and running as an important part of our city. If re-elected, I would like to see this new administration come together to set some new goals, objectives and policies—so that working all together we can continue to move Talladega forward.
Terry McKee
Ward 4
1. I have lived in Talladega most of my life. I attended the Alabama School for the Blind, where I graduated from in 1987. I attended Jacksonville State, where I graduated from in 1996 with a bachelor’s of arts in English. I attended the southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville Kentucky, where I graduated with a masters of divinity degree in evangelism, missions, and church growth.
I am married to a Oklahoma girl named Elizabeth Michelle. I have worked at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind for the last 18 years. The first 14 years as a human resources technician and the last 4 years as an adaptive technology specialist. I currently serve as the President of the Talladega Samaritan’s Lions Club. Also, I currently serve as pastor of Brecon First Baptist Church. I believe that God is leading me to run for office to help bring a positive change back to Talladega.
2. I will leave no stone unturned to bring business and residents to Talladega. I will build contacts all over the state and nation and even internationally if possible to bring businesses and residents to Talladega. I will present all the good things about Talladega. I will also work to help clean up the negative things about Talladega.
3. I would give this city council a 1. They have made a few improvements to the square, but have done nothing else. They have not fixed the roads, they have not done anything about crime, no transportation for the deaf, blind, or elderly and not much leadership has been shown over the last 4 years.
4. I believe that city government should work to support our educational system where ever we are needed.. I don’t believe that we should become involved in the running of the educational system because that is what the Board of Education is for.
5. I am for transparency in the city government. I believe as city council men and women, we are elected to serve the people. I believe that we are a conduit that serves two purposes. First we take our people’s wishes and concerns to the city council. Second, we share what is going on in the city and the city council with those that we serve. Those that elected us are who we should serve. I think we have forgotten that we serve the people.
6. I have two priorities on day one. First, to fix the speakers and microphones in the council chamber. We need to be able to hear what is going on in our city council meetings. Second, is to start really fixing the pot holes around Talladega not just paving over them. It will not take me four years to start fixing Willmon Road and many others like it in the city.
Trae Williams
Ward 5—incumbent
2.Communication and outreach. Communication is vital. You have to search for business in a city like Talladega. It’s only going to grow if you show outsiders you’re open for business.
3.I would grade us a B-. This council has gone through a difficult process. A pandemic we’ve never experienced, a manager’s passing, and finding a replacement early into our tenure.
4.A tremendous amount of responsibility. In order for a city to grow, you have to have a vibrant and successful school system. People need to know that their children will be in a successful place to entice them to come. Education is paramount for our success.
5. It’s our duty to let citizens know that their represtatives are having their best interests in mind. We must be responsible with our budget. Citizens come first, and I feel they need to know it.
6. More asphalt. That’s it. We made a promise in 2019 to provide this and have only started a minimum project. Recently, we’ve signed on with a company that offers a paving structure to get us back on schedule with our planning and production.
Martha Jordan
Ward 5
1. I am a retired Department of Justice Correctional Service Administrator. My experience includes supervisory/managing staff and programs in the areas of Finance, Safety, Security, Health Services, Human Resources and more. I have been actively involved with the local Talladega Main Street Program, Boys & Girls Club of East Central Alabama, Citizen Baptist Medical Center Advisory Board, Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce, City Board of Adjustment, and other groups. I’m a graduate of Baruch College, New York City and Norwich University, Vermont. I am running for office in order to help, and be a part of the effort to bring economic vitality back to the city of Talladega.
2. I would like to see the city government work closer with the Talladega County Economic Development Board and the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce to identify properties and other assets in the city in order to determine what businesses are looking for when deciding to open or site a business facility. Knowing their criteria will help the city develop plans to ensure the city is prepared or ready for new industries. Talladega has 3 industrial areas in place that could potentially be renovated to meet industry needs.
3.Prefer not to grade the incumbent City Council. As a whole, I would like to see the City Council establish a better working relationship and put the priorities of the city and its citizens first.
4. I believe the city has the responsibility of supporting the city school system through finances and other ways that do not violate local or state policies
5. Governments at all levels must be transparent. After all, governments exist for the people, and are supported by the taxes, labor and resources of its citizens. As such, the government must be accountable to the people. Transparency is a part of that accountability
6. Information and training on the legalities of being a City Councilperson in order to gain an understanding of the focus of the city's priorities, finances, and long range plans. In order to get the job done, I must first know and understand what needs to be done and the city's ability and plans to address the issues.
Ward 1 candidate Erica P. Graham and Ward 5 candidate Dr. Darius Williams did not respond to the questionnaire in time for publication.