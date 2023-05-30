Talladega City Council calls meeting for this morning

The Talladega City Council will hold a called meeting today, Tuesday, at 10 a.m. in the council chamber at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
An agenda for the meeting was not available Friday afternoon.
However, the last time the council met, City Manager Seddrick Hill said he was planning on meeting with the people who will be renovating the former East Side Head Start building and the municipal golf course. Hill said he was planning to take the guests to visit the Talladega Super Speedway, the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, TOP Trails and the Civilian Marksmanship Program, among other local attractions.