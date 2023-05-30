 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega City Council calls meeting for this morning

The Talladega City Council will hold a called meeting today, Tuesday, at 10 a.m. in the council chamber at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

An agenda for the meeting was not available Friday afternoon. 