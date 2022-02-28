Talladega City Council approves top three priorities for its city manager

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council approved the top three priorities for City Manager Seddrick Hill during its regular meeting Monday night.
The priorities were compiled by Councilmen Joe Power and Trae Williams based on lists submitted by all five council members.
The top three priorities are negotiating a contract for a fully funded paving project by no later than the end of the current calendar year, promoting commerce and tourism through the Main Street USA program and other regional partnerships, and completion of “pocket park/green space” on East Street North.
Hill’s contract calls for him to be regularly evaluated by the council based on his accomplishments regarding the priorities laid out by the council. During his evaluation earlier this year, the council realized that they had never actually laid out their priorities, and appointed Power and Williams to remedy the situation.
Power said the overall list consisted of more than 25 items, but the final three were the ones that appeared on the lists of multiple council members.
The list is not "set in stone,” Williams added, saying that other priorities would likely be identified as they came up.
During Hill’s report to the council during the same meeting, he reported progress on two of the three objectives already. The pocket park, which Williams described as “an eyesore” began life as a projected parking lot several years ago.
Hill said he had recently toured the old Lee Laundry building, which is included in the project area, and had nearly fallen through the floor.
As for the tourism and commercial development, Hill touted the ongoing application process for Main Street as well as recent meetings with representatives from Calhoun and Cleburne counties and various other public entities at CMP earlier this month. Regional partnerships like these, he said, are crucial to both commercial development and successful application to the Main Street program.
Hill also said he met with Rep. Barbara Boyd to discuss Talladega being added to the Civil Rights Trail.
Both Hill and Mayor Tim Ragland also mentioned trips to Washington, D.C., to meet with federal officials and members of the local congressional delegations regarding funding for a host of local projects. Ragland already has been, and Hill is heading to the capital later this week.
Both trips sparked some discussion of travel policy. Hill asked the council for clarification on the fact that the city budget included a travel item for him, but some trips would require prior approval by the council. According to City Attorney Mike O’Brien, the budget item includes education and professional development opportunities, but other travel, such as the visit to Washington to lobby and/or try to arrange funding for city projects would require prior approval. Hill asked that the council amend his contract to allow some travel on city business without prior approval, which a majority of the council seemed inclined to do.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said Hill was “being treated differently” than prior managers, but Hill pointed out that former Manager Beth Cheeks also had to seek prior approval before traveling on city business.
Power said he was in favor of making the change, adding “we should make it easier for him. We’re trusting him with a heck of a lot of money here.”
Ragland traveled on his own dime and said that he did not require council approval, either before or after, since he was not using any city funds. He also called out outgoing Council President Betty Spratlin, who he said had told people that he did not have prior permission before taking up any city business.
“I assure you I am not coming before this council for permission,” he said. “I paid my own way. Do you know how hard it is to get an appointment inside the White House?”
Ragland and Spratlin also disagreed over a request the mayor made of the council to be invited into an executive session to discuss pending litigation and property acquisition. By law, only the council members and the manager are invited into executive session. Spratlin and O’Brien both said that the law would not seem to include a non-voting mayor. Ragland pointed out that he had been invited into executive sessions when Power was council president.
“You’re a part-time mayor,” Spratlin said.
“And you’re a part-time council member,” Ragland responded.
Patterson emphasized the need to have “everyone working together,” and said he wanted to see the mayor as a participant. He asked O’Brien to research the issue and bring the council a legal opinion at the next meeting. O’Brien said he would do so.
“You know, sometimes we shoot ourselves in the foot, and sometimes we shoot ourselves in the head,” Patterson said. “When we fight like this, we are definitely shooting ourselves in the head.”
Spratlin later apologized for offending the mayor.
The executive session in question involved a payment to the temp service that initially supplied Chief Financial Officer/Finance Director Sommer Steele. The city hired Steele as a full-time employee, which obviously prompted her to quit working for the temp company, meaning the company was entitled to some recompense by the city. After about 15 minutes in closed session, the council returned and unanimously approved a settlement, although Hill declined to state the amount of the settlement publicly or to comment further on it.
Also Monday, the council:
—Elected Patterson the next council president and Williams the next pro tempore, replacing Spratlin and Vickie Robinson Hall, respectively, whose terms had ended.
—Announced that Hillendale Drive would be the correct spelling of the city street. The signage on the street had been inconsistent.
—Heard a business owner air concerns about yard waste pickup.
—Appointed Nicola Lawler and Kory Burel to the Library Board.
—Nominated Spratlin as the council’s voting delegate to the Alabama League of Municipalities convention later this year.
—Accepted a gift of a piece of property off Stemley Bridge Road that was given to the city by the heirs of the former owner. The property appears to be of minimal value.
—Accepted a 2014 Ford van donated to the city by the state Department of Transportation.
—Approved a contract for asbestos removal on buildings included in the blight removal community development block grant.
—Repealed the ordinance regarding the tethering of domestic animals that they approved earlier this month.
—Heard Hill say that he wanted to call a work session at some point to discuss the budget for next year, the capital improvement project for the coming year and the 2020 audit. A date for the work session was not set Monday night.
—Heard Hill report that the reserve fund he created with $1 million had begun to earn interest.
—Heard Hill announce that remaining COVID-19 relief funds were being used to purchase rapid testing kits for city staff.
—Announced that work on a new master plan and comprehensive plan was under way, and that the city would be participating in an opportunity zone program involving the old Wehadkee property on Battle Street in April.
—Heard Hill say that additional “shot spotters” were being tested at CMP.
—Heard Hill announce that the city would be reacquiring the former Municipal Golf Course as soon as next week, and would be negotiating with a company looking to put in an 18-hole course with a clubhouse across the street at Wrenn Manor.
—Announced that a new magazine highlighting the city’s accomplishments would be sent out with water bills.
—Heard Hill say that while the parade would not be coming back this year, this would be the first time in several years that there would be an induction ceremony at the the Davey Allison Memorial Park.
—Heard from members of a family claiming harassment by Talladega Police. Patterson said an investigation was under way and said not too much specific information should be made public right away.
—Heard from a concerned citizen asking about the status of the search for a permanent police chief. Hill said the interview process had not yet begun, and that the process had been delayed because the city did not have anyone certified to perform background checks on applicants. He added that there are five people in the running for the position. The previously discussed creation of a Citizens Review Board was also discussed Monday.