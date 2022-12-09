 Skip to main content
Talladega City Council approves raise for city manager

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill speaks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Omega Golf Academy this past June.

The Talladega City Council voted 3-1 Thursday night to award City Manager Seddrick Hill a $3,500 per year raise after voting down a recommended raise of $4,000 per year.

Councilman Trae Williams was not present for Thursday’s vote, and Councilwoman Betty Spratlin voted no on both amounts.