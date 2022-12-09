Talladega City Council approves raise for city manager

The Talladega City Council voted 3-1 Thursday night to award City Manager Seddrick Hill a $3,500 per year raise after voting down a recommended raise of $4,000 per year.
Councilman Trae Williams was not present for Thursday’s vote, and Councilwoman Betty Spratlin voted no on both amounts.
The $4,000 figure failed when Councilwoman Vicky Robinson-Hall abstained, leaving only Council President Dr. Horace Patterson and Councilman Joe Power voting yes.
Hill’s evaluation was completed last month; he earned an overall score of 3.7 out of five, which likely reflects high scores from some council members and low scores from others. Power asked the council members to come up with high and low salary recommendations for Hill to be submitted to a committee made up of himself and Spratlin. Hill’s raise has been listed on the agenda for the council’s last two meetings, but was tabled. Spratlin said Thursday that she wanted the matter tabled again so that Williams could be present for the discussion.
Power introduced discussion of the $4,000 per year figure, which translates to a 3.17 percent per year pay raise, by presenting a set of figures showing Talladega County’s job growth in the travel industry, the city’s recent acceptance into the Main Street USA Program and a letter from Congressman Mike Rogers announcing a nearly $2 million federal earmark for an infrastructure project that involves building an Americans With Disabilities Act Compliant pedestrian walkway connecting the E.H. Gentry Campus of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind with the court house square. The project also involves narrowing part of West Battle Street and permanently diverting truck traffic onto the 275 Bypass.
According to information from the state Revenue Department, Power said Talladega County had 1,599 jobs in travel-related sectors in 2019. That figure dropped in 2020 as the world shut down for COVID-19, but by the end of 2021, the county had surpassed the previous peak to 1,951 jobs. “That’s 605 new jobs created in 2021, and we barely had to do anything,” Power said.
As for his second point, Power read from a statement saying “Main Street Alabama is focused on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities. Economic development is at the heart of this statewide organization’s efforts to revitalize downtowns and neighborhoods. (Talladega) aspires to develop an economically healthy, pedestrian community where diverse individuals of all ages, including college students, children, elderly citizens and the deaf and blind come together to live, learn, play and enjoy life.”
After putting this information into the record, Power moved that Hill’s salary be increased $4,000 per year starting October 1 of 2022. That vote ultimately failed. When Spratlin asked that the raise be tabled again, Patterson argued that this would be unfair to Hill.
Hill has been city manager for less than a year, and his current contract runs out in March. In a less controversial discussion, the council members present agreed to authorize City Attorney Mike O’Brien to being negotiating a new contract starting in January.
Patterson said Hill had already done “an outstanding job, particularly citing Hill’s meetings in Washington resulting in a nearly $2 million federal earmark. Power made a motion to award a $3,000 per year raise, which Patterson seconded. Hall said she believed that Hill was doing an excellent job but had not completed any major projects yet. Spratlin complained that she had “seen no highways, no paving whatsoever” during Hill’s tenure. At least one member of the audience stood up and warned the council that “you’re just running people off. This is a damn insult.”
Hall said she was still waiting for progress on renovation of the East Side Head Start building and demolition of houses in her district. Hill pointed out that the East Side Head Start building had been taken over by an outside group and that the building, which had been empty for some time, was in poor condition and would have to be thoroughly evaluated before the renovation could even get started. There were also issues to resolve with the renovation of the golf course, an issue Spratlin embraced early in her term. The golf was turned over to the same group as East Side Head Start.
Hill said that the city’s other managers had all gotten raises of $16,000 to $31,000 at this point in their careers “and none of them have accomplished what I have. When I started here, we had projects backed up to 2018. We’re now working on current projects.
“Willman Road has been on the improvement list since 2018 and we haven’t seen anything yet,” Spratlin said.
“I just started in 2021,” Hill said. Public Works Director Karen Phillips explained that the Willman Road project had recently been bid. The low bid came back more than twice what was budgeted due to increased labor and material costs.
Spratlin and Hall also seemed to question a previously approved action by the council regarding Hill’s vehicle. Previously, Hill had been paid a stipend to maintain his personal vehicle. He later determined it was actually cheaper to have a city car, like many employees do. Since the city provides him with a vehicle, he no longer receives the regular stipend.
Spratlin then asked if the city employees had gotten raises this year. Hill pointed out that, in the budget the council approved, the council had given each employee a $1,000 one-time incentive and agreed to provide 100 percent of their health insurance for the year. The savings for not paying any health insurance premiums is greater than what most employees would have gotten for a step raise.
Another member of the audience said the council was essentially telling Hill to “start looking for a new job.”
The $3,000 raise was withdrawn without a vote, and Hall eventually made a successful motion for the $3,500 raise.
Also Thursday, the council:
—Saw James Whitson, Charles Montgomery and Melissa McEwan sworn in to appointed boards. Whitson was reappointed to the Industrial Development Board, and Montgomery and McEwan to the Heritage Commission.
—Excused Williams for his absence for both Thursday’s meeting and the last council meeting on Nov. 11.
—Voted 3-1 to approve an ordinance that would allow the city manager to move an employee to a higher step within their assigned pay grade to aid with recruiting and to give employees an incentive to continue their training and education. Spratlin voted against the ordinance.
—Approved an agreement with the East Alabama Regional Planning Commission for the Senior Nutrition Program for fiscal 2023.