Talladega City Council approves new position of public information officer

The Talladega City Council unanimously approved the job description for the new office of public information officer during their regular meeting Thursday night. There has never been an equivalent position with the city before.
The PIO will work under the direct supervision of the city manager and will be responsible for the city’s marketing and public relations outreach programs through traditional media outlets. This person will manage the city’s social media, marketing and public relations outreach programs; oversee the creation, production and distribution of marketing and public relations materials; and coordinate and organize special events and programs.
The description says the applicant must have or acquire while on the job a knowledge of city rules, regulations, policies and procedures, important city properties and locations and function and organizational structure associated with municipal government and services. The applicant will have to have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, public affairs, marketing or related field and at least three years experience in a communications related field.
The position is listed as grade 10 on the city’s pay scale, with a starting salary of $24.96 an hour or $51,916.80 a year.
Like any other civil service position within the city, the job will be advertised and tested for before it is filled. Hill did not say how long he thought it might take before it would be filled.
“This is a very important position for spreading positive news to the community and local media,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said after the new position had been approved.
Also Monday, the council heard Police Officer Kyle Evitts read a letter asking them to address a pay disparity in the department.
Evitts said he was hired as a patrol officer in March 2017 and was certified four months later. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Jacksonville State University and is a trained SWAT officer and field training officer. He is currently paid at grade 6, step 4, or $17.40 an hour. Teddy Copland, who was a practicing attorney until fairly recently, was hired as an entry level, non-certified officer, was hired at grade 6, step 6, making $18.51 an hour.
The normal pay scale for an entry-level patrol officer is grade 6 step 1, or $15.86 per hour.
“Recruit officer Copland is not guilty of any wrongdoing,” Evitts wrote in his complaint, which he had previously submitted to the Civil Service Board. “However, the hiring process utilized and the people directing and implementing the process are responsible for the lack of parity in his salary. (Former) Police Chief Jason Busby, Captain (now Interim Chief) John McCoy and (then) acting city manager Kelsey Gallahar were the individuals responsible for hiring recruit officer Copland and designating step 6 as his beginning salary. I want it noted that this new, uncertified recruit officer is now making a higher hourly wage than 13 certified officers, including one investigator and a code enforcement officer.”
The complaint went on to say, “This is a serious blow to the morale of every officer in this department and implies a bias with this new hire, especially when the fact is considered that he is also at a higher step than the other two recruit officers also employed by our department and who are attending the police academy with recruit officer Copland. The lack of transparency in regards to its hiring and salary assignments will continue to cause problems if it (is) not remedied immediately.”
The council did not take any immediate action Thursday night. Hill said the previous manager had entered the city into a binding contract with Copland, adding that he had tried to address the situation by giving hazard pay to first responders, and by having a consulting firm from Auburn rewrite the pay scales for the department.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson and Councilman Trae Williams both apologized, but said that they were not aware of the situation until Evitt’s letter had been presented to them.
Under the city’s current form of government, only the council can make adjustments to the pay scales, but the manager has sole discretion over all personnel actions.
Also Thursday, the council:
—Spent about 40 minutes in executive session, discussing the general reputation of an employee who does not have to file a financial disclosure form and a real estate transaction, according to city attorney Mike O’Brien. Before the Council voted, Hill asked that “security” and “discipline” be added to the list of items to be discussed. No action was taken when the council returned.
—Heard state Rep. Steve Hurst say that he was willing to help the city’s tourism effort in any way possible, including possible paving and water projects on Mt. Cheaha.
—Appointed Keela Brown to the Planning Commission.
—Read a letter from the Lincoln Police Chief into the record, thanking Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson for a leadership class he had recently conducted.
—Heard Hill say that he had had a positive and productive meeting with new City School Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee. They both looked forward to future partnering opportunities, Hill said.
—Heard Hill announce that a series of meetings for local business owners to educate them on the bid process were being planned.
—Heard Hill say that he had toured all the wards of the city and met with representatives of all city departments.
—Announced the placement of a suggestion box at city hall.
—Announced that East Central Alabama Health Care was providing free COVID testing and vaccination for city employees.
—Heard Hill say that he had met with managers from Mountain Brook, Pell City, Anniston and Vestavia and pledged to be mentored by all of them.