Talladega City Council approves memorandum between police, Crime Stoppers

The Talladega City Council voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding between the police department and Crime Stoppers during the same meeting they heard from a group of mothers whose children have died as a result of gun violence in the city.
Among other things, the memo says that Crime Stoppers “agrees to administer a communication program by collecting information provided by citizens and then forwarding this information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Crime Stoppers also agrees to be the financial agents responsible for the issuance of rewards to citizens once the criteria has been met … The Talladega Police Department agrees to support this program by investigating the information provided by citizens via Crime Stoppers. It further agrees to notify Crime Stoppers when information from a tip has led to an arrest or the information is deemed to not be credible.”
Also, “Crime Stoppers agrees to release information concerning unsolved crimes, wanted fugitives and missing persons received from law enforcement agencies to its media partners, to include social media upon written request.”
They will also “provide free training, share software and crime preventive services upon request or as the need arises.”
The agreement will not cost the city anything, although the memo says the city “agrees to support this program by providing statistics and a letter of support, when requested, to assist in their efforts of soliciting funds through donations or grants … No funds are used to support political candidates or parties or legislation.”
Tips would be given to Crime Stoppers through an app, and rewards ranging from $500 to $5,000 would be offered for reliable, concrete information. Rewards are paid through direct deposit. There is no direct, face to face interaction with law enforcement involved.
Discussion of the Crime Stoppers memo segued into a presentation to the council from the newly formed group Mothers Against Gun Violence. The group is made up of mothers who have had children killed in Talladega in the last several years, with many of those killings still open.
Spokeswoman Dr. Adia Winfrey, who is helping to organize the group but is not a member, said the group was there to demand justice and for the council to take the lead in addressing the root causes of the problem.
“We have a difficult task before us,” Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said. “Persons in this city have been victimized, but they won’t tell who did it or why. We need members of the community who see things, who know things, to stand up and call in and tell what they know. We need people to say they’ve had enough. The people committing these crimes did not come from Korea, they did not come from Viet Nam. They are citizens of our communities. People know who they are. We need to let parents be parents to their children, not friends. They’ve got friends at school. If we get the people doing this off the street, then it stops...But we need the community’s help.”
At least two of the mothers present said they had tried to give information on their children’s killings but were not satisfied with the followup. One said she had tried to contact the producers of the TV show “The First 48,” but they said police would not invite them in.
Others said they were afraid that the same people who targeted their loved ones might target them as well, and there was nothing the police could do to protect them.
Patterson, whose ward has been particularly affected by recent violence, encouraged the members of the group to meet with manager Seddrick Hill and at no more than two members of the council to discuss some things going on behind the scenes.
“We have a lot of things that we are doing that we are just not in a position to discuss publicly right now,” he said.
In response to a question, Police Chief John McCoy said the department currently employs 24 or 25 people in patrol and criminal investigation divisions.
Rev. Hugh Morris, who was in the audience, asked about the city requiring security for places like Talladega Downs and Curry Court, where so much of the violence occurs. Councilman Joe Power said that Talladega Downs was privately owned by a company in New Jersey, but that the city was looking into adding license requirements.
“If this was any other kind of business, we would have closed them down a long time ago,” Power said.
Rev. Phoebe Presson, who also accompanied the group, said she had been coming into Talladega Downs Saturday evening after taking a group of school children she had taken to Anniston “and there was a driveby shooting just in front of the bus.”
McCoy said afterward that Presson had reported the shooting, but no one in Talladega Downs had.
Municipal Court Clerk David Sparks also said that he had been working on a comprehensive plan involving schools, churches, law enforcement and the city’s attorney, and that elements of this plan would also be revealed soon.