Talladega City Council approves historic preservation ordinance

TALLADEGA — The City Council voted unanimously to approve a historic preservation overlay that would replace the procedure that this same council repealed two years ago.
A second meeting called for Saturday morning was canceled.
During a public hearing preceding the vote, Hall of Heroes curator Jimmy Williams said he was asking the council to support the new ordinance.
“Instead of having an appointed board, with opinions and personalities, the building inspector is now responsible for enforcing preservation, based strictly on the guidelines,” Williams said.
“If the building inspector denies something, the owner can then appeal it to the board of Adjustments and Appeals, and if they’re not happy with that, they go to the council. You are the final authority.”
Paint is no longer covered as a historic preservation issue, but otherwise, the requirements are more or less the same as under the old ordinance.
“It requires routine maintenance of historic properties to prevent them deteriorating," he said. "This is crucial to business recruitment and tourism, he said, adding that the presence of buildings with collapsed roofs and other visible signs of imminent collapse on the square were serious impediments."
He also pointed out that maintaining these buildings was a local issue.
“You hear a lot about absentee landlords, but of 132 historic buildings, there are only six owners who live more than 60 miles from the city limits,” he said.
City Manager Seddrick Hill had asked for the called meeting because having a historic preservation ordinance on the books is a requirement for applying for the Main Street Alabama Program, which he has been working on for more than a year.
The new ordinance was passed without further discussion or debate in a series of unanimous votes.