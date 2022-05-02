Talladega City Council approves hiring accounting services at $125 an hour per specialist

TALLADEGA — The city council unanimously approved a contract with Covering Your Assets/Jeffrey’s Consulting for accounting services at a cost of $125 an hour per specialist. There is also a $5,000 fee up front.
According to City Manager Seddrick Hill, the city has hired the firm before, during periods of transition in the finance department. The city has had at least three finance directors during the current administration, but it was not clear if there was anyone currently in that position or not. Inconsistencies in cash receipts and purchase order reconciliation are among the issues they likely will have to address.
According to a letter from the firm to the city, the work done under the contract would include “bringing your reconciliation of bank statements current, starting with the Water Department, as we know the audit of that fund is need for current bond compliance; reviewing bond trust statements for the year to assist with posting of debt entries; assisting Human Resources/Payroll in identifying, compiling and providing information requested from your actuary” for retirement benefits ending Sept. 30 2021, working with an outside auditor to make sure all closing entries have been made; reviewing unposted cash receipts and reviewing open purchase "along with checks not properly applied to purchase orders over the past year (and) from the review, assist with closing of purchase orders to alleviate concerns with budget overruns and approval of ongoing expenditures.”
The letter goes on to say that the company will begin addressing the Water Department issues first, and should complete them rather quickly. They will then communicate with the city what needs to be done next.
“As both the inconsistency of the cash receipts posting and the payment of invoices without proper application against open purchase orders are very large issues, we believe these are the next items which will need to be addressed," according to the letter. "Once we have been provided access to your systems, we will make a gameplan for both of these items and discuss them with you as well as laying out an expected timeline. Once agreement has been reached on the planned approach, we will divide and conquer on the completion of the tasks.”
The letter does not elaborate on what these inconsistencies might be.
The letter goes on to add that the firm does “not mean to imply that this will be a quick fix. We do, however, hope that knowing you have a qualified team who understands the issues and are moving in conjunction with your needs and the city’s best interest will provide you with some comfort in knowing that it is moving toward a resolve.”
Approval of the contract was an add-on to Monday’s agenda, along with a proposed executive session. It was not clear if the executive session had to do with the contract, but in any case it never took place.
City Attorney Mike O’Brien, responding to a question from Council President Dr. Horace Patterson, said the matter Hill planned to discuss with the council during the executive session did not fall under any of the legally recognized exceptions to the open meetings law and would need to be discussed in public.
When the contract was presented for approval, Councilman Joe Power said at first that he was not familiar with what was being presented. Hill said he had spoken with all the council members individually.
This contract is separate from the one also approved Monday for the city’s regular third party audit. That contract was for $68,000, the same as last year.
Also Monday night, the council:
—Saw Mayor Timothy Ragland swear in Rev. High Morris as a member of the Board of Adjustments and Appeals.
—Donated $2,500 to Talladega College for “The Big Comeback,” this year’s commencement and alumni reunion event.
—Contributed $1,500 to the Talladega High School track and field team and their effort to build a practice track. The request had been for $3,000, but at least one councilman and several people in the audience pledged to make donations privately to the effort.
—Took no action on a request for funding from the R.R. Moten Alumni Educational Center Foundation, the non-profit that took over the old Sycamore Elementary School building. The council was receptive to the request, but had questions about making a donation so far outside the city limits.
—Approved an alcohol license request for Murphy Oil.
—Approved an expansion of the area covered by the facade grant program.
—Approved an agreement with NASCAR for free use of video footage for promotion of tourism in the city, but for no other purpose.
—Authorized application for the Main Street Alabama Program.
—Tabled discussion of an agreement with the Omega Academy of Science and Fine Art for the former East Side Head Start Building, pending public hearings in Ward 2.
—Tabled an agreement with Brentwood Capital Partners pending questions about the termination language.
—Announced that there will be a called meeting Friday to vote on the Historic Zoning Overlay.